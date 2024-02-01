Spring Recreation Program Registration Opens February 5-7

Winter isn’t finished with us yet, but it’s time to plan ahead for blooming daffodils and mowing lawns.

Bend Park and Recreation District is opening registration for spring recreation and programs and sports leagues on February 5, February 6 and February 7. Available activities include programs held in April through mid-June and sports leagues with registration deadlines during this time.

An online Spring 2024 Online Playlist is available for easy viewing and download. New program offerings this spring include learn to roller skate lessons for youth and adults, as well as family roller skate lessons in Spanish at The Pavilion.

Staggered registration dates ease the process for patrons and staff. Combined with a virtual waiting room, the staggering has been successful for past seasons’ openings in helping to manage load on the registration website.

Spring programs will open for registration at 6am as follows:

Day 1, February 5: Recreation, enrichment and sports programs

Day 2, February 6: Swim lessons and aquatics programs

Day 3, February 7: Sports leagues — spring and summer leagues, including adult and youth roller hockey, adult cornhole, adult softball and adult volleyball leagues.

For patrons who haven’t logged into their online account in the past 30 days, they are strongly encouraged to do so in advance at register.bendparksandrec.org to be sure they can successfully log in without issue and register for recreation programs.

Patrons are encouraged to register online or in person at any of these locations:

District Office: 799 SW Columbia St. — open at 8am

Juniper Swim & Fitness Center: 800 NE Sixth St. — open at 5:30am

Larkspur Community Center: 1600 SE Reed Market Rd. — open at 6am

The Pavilion: 1001 SW Bradbury Way — open at 6am

If experiencing difficulty registering online, contact Customer Service by phone at 541-389-7275.

Scholarships are available to those who qualify. BPRD encourages community members to apply early to ensure the application is processed in time for registration.

To plan ahead, mark calendars for March 18-20 for summer program registration.

