St. Charles’ Now Accepting Grant Applications for 2024

St. Charles Health System’s grant cycle for 2024 is now open and accepting applications from local community organizations throughout Central Oregon. Groups can apply for three different grants:

Priority grant Celebrate, Together; Celebrando Juntos: This grant is aimed at reducing feelings of loneliness and social isolation while fostering a sense of belonging for Central Oregonians.

Basic needs grants: Organizations should focus on unmet basic needs in vulnerable populations.

IDEA grant: The Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access (IDEA) grant aims to support community partners who aspire to integrate IDEA best practices within their organization.

Visit the Community Benefit grant webpage to learn more about all of the grants, including deadlines and criteria for consideration. Along with the release of the 2024 grant applications individuals can also view the latest Community Health Needs Assessments and Regional Health Implementation Strategy.

Every year, the St. Charles Community Benefit program provides tens of thousands of dollars to local organizations as part of the health system’s vision — Creating America’s healthiest community, together.

“At St. Charles, we are proud to partner with numerous organizations in the community to help provide basic needs, support for inclusion work and to reduce social isolation and increase belonging,” said Carlos Salcedo, manager of community partnerships at St. Charles.

