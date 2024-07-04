Summer Updates from Mt. Bachelor

(Photo courtesy of Mt. Bachelor)

Summer Daycare Open Daily

2.5 Hour, Half-Day & Full-Day Options

Leave your little ones (ages six weeks to ten years old) in the care of our highly trained, certified daycare staff while you get out on the mountain or explore the Cascade Lakes Wilderness this summer! Mt. Bachelor offers multiple daycare options, and is open daily including holidays:

Our summer daycare options are designed to pair easily with summer activities — whether you want to spend all day lapping the Bike Park, enjoy a leisurely lunch, or sign up for a two-hour ZipTour.

Guided ZipTours

Ride the PNW’s highest elevation zipline! Guided ZipTours allow you to control your own speed, ride alongside a buddy and take in sweeping views of the Cascades while you descend from 7,800 feet. Reservations required.

Downhill Bike Park

Downhill dirt laps, jump lines and first-timer flow. Mt. Bachelor is the spot for lift-served mountain biking in Bend. Grab a single-day ticket or an All-Mountain Bike Park Pass for unlimited access. Progress your skills with our Women of the Dirt event, or book a Downhill Mountain Bike Clinic.

On-Mountain Dining

Kick back with a delicious meal or a cold drink in the high alpine. Clearing Rock Bar in the base area and Scapolo’s Bistro at Pine Marten Lodge are now open daily. Both have tasty meals and outdoor patios so you can take in the fresh air and mountain views.

