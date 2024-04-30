Summit Bank Expands Oregon Footprint with New Redmond Office

Summit Bank, the leading Oregon-based community business bank, announces the grand opening of its newest office in downtown Redmond. This expansion signifies Summit Bank’s dedication to serving local businesses and further solidifies its commitment to the vibrant communities of Central Oregon.

Situated off Highway 97 and close to downtown at 538 SW Highland Street, Redmond’s new Summit Bank office is not your typical bankbranch. It’s a hub of comprehensive banking services meticulously tailored to meet the unique needs of businesses in the region. From commercial lending to treasury management solutions, Summit Bank is poised to continue being the premier banking partner for companies in Central Oregon. Staffing for the office include longtime Redmond residents Maarty Leunen, Jill Cummings and Roger Lee.

“We are excited to establish our presence in Redmond and deepen our connections within the Central Oregon community,” said Gary O’Connell, Central Oregon’s market president for Summit Bank. “Our focus has is on supporting local businesses and fostering economic growth. We are excited to bring our personalized approach to banking to the businesses of Redmond and surrounding areas of Sisters, Prineville and Madras.”

The opening of our Redmond office reflects Summit Bank’s commitment to provide exceptional service and build lasting relationships with business and nonprofit clients. “We are dedicated to being more than just a bank; we are a trusted financial partner for businesses throughout Central Oregon,” said O’Connell.

Jill Cummings, senior vice president and Central Oregon team leader for Summit Bank added “The Redmond community is dynamic and full of entrepreneurial spirit. We are thrilled to be a part of it. Our team is passionate about helping businesses thrive, and we are eager to leverage our local expertise and resources to support the success of businesses in Redmond.”

The grand opening festivities are scheduled for June 6 at the new Redmond office. The event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, refreshments and opportunities for local business owners to meet with Summit Bank’s team of experienced bankers, executives and local Advisory Board.

“We invite the Redmond business community to join us in celebrating this significant milestone,” concluded O’Connell. “Together, we can build a stronger, more prosperous future for Central Oregon.”

sbko.bank