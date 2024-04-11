Sunriver Brewing Wins Big at Oregon Beer Awards

(Photo by New School Beer)

The annual Oregon Beer Awards ceremony was held on the night of April 4 in Portland, Oregon. The evening revealed that 124 Oregon breweries had submitted 1,088 entries across 26 categories. Sunriver Brewing Company came out on top, winning the coveted Large Brewery of the Year. This highly acclaimed accolade came about after winning a staggering 13 medals in 13 different categories.

“I couldn’t be happier with what Patrick Raasch and our entire brewery team has accomplished with this epic victory”, says Brett Thomas, director of Brewing Operations and founding brewer. “The diversity of our wins, with 13 medals across 26 very different categories truly reflects our dedication to our culture of quality.”

Some of the beers that won medals are part of Sunriver Brewing’s Limited Release series and Wood/Wild series, though several core beers that are currently available in canned packaged format made it to the podium. Those winners include Bondi Beach Party IPA (gold medal), Deseo Mexican-style Lager (bronze medal), Rivermark Pilsner (bronze medal), and Sunstreak West Coast Pilsner (bronze medal).

“Well, well, well, this is awesome! Winning large brewery of the year has been a dream, and I could not be prouder of what our team has accomplished”, says Patrick Raasch, head brewer. “It’s always nice to see our friends up on stage and it was great to share it with all of them this year.”

Find more information on what categories and what beers Sunriver Brewing and the rest Oregon breweries won at newschoolbeer.com/home/2024/3/oregon-beer-awards-2024-medal-winners-amp-recap.

About Sunriver Brewing Company:

Sunriver Brewing Company’s pub in the Village at Sunriver opened to rave reviews in the summer of 2012. Recognizing that the original pub would not accommodate demand, a 13,000- square foot building was purchased in the Business Park in 2014. Since that time, Sunriver Brewing Company has garnered many national and international awards for their craft beer. The year of 2017 included a major national accomplishment with winning Small Brewing Company of the Year at the Great American Beer Festival. Sunriver Brewing has at Tap Room in the production facility in Sunriver and four pub locations. Two in Bend, one in Eugene, and the original location in Sunriver.

sunriverbrewingcompany.com