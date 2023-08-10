Sunriver Music Festival’s Music Education & Other Free Events

2023 Season Continues with Pops & Classical Concerts

Sunriver Music Festival presents a variety of music education and other free events open to the public. The 2023 festival season continues with Pops and Classical concerts through August 17. The full concert schedule is listed below.

Music Education Events

This summer, Sunriver Music Festival presents four free music education opportunities that are open to the public. See artist bios below.

Oboe Day with Lindabeth Binkley, principal oboe

Thursday, August 10, 10am-3pm at Tower Theatre, Bend

Participants will get the inside scoop on fundamentals, an introduction to oboe reed making, learn about the oboe family of instruments, play in an oboe ensemble, and spend the day exploring this amazing instrument.

Violin Masterclass with William Hagen, featured soloist

Friday, August 11, 2-3pm at Tower Theatre, Bend

Masterclass participants: John Fawcett, Mateo Garza, Ezra Oncken

Instrument Petting Zoo and Discover the Symphony Concert

Tuesday, August 15, 1:30-4pm at Sunriver Resort Great Hall

Petting Zoo opens at 1:30pm; concert starts at 3pm

($15 general admission tickets for concert; free for ages 18 and under)

Piano Masterclass with Andrew von Oeyen, featured soloist

Wednesday, August 16, 2-3:30pm, at Sunriver Resort Great Hall

Masterclass participants: Gabe Reed, Ciernan O’Donnell, Aiden Koistinen, Sanika Patterson

Open Rehearsals

Sunriver Music Festival opens up orchestra rehearsals for the public to attend. Attendees get a behind-the-scenes glimpse as the maestro and orchestra prepare for performances. The open rehearsal schedule is available online here: sunrivermusic.org/events/rehearsal-schedule.

Pre-Concert Talks

Pre-concert talks are held from 6:30-7pm before the four classical concerts on August 11, 14 and 17. Maestro Brett Mitchell hosts the free talks with musician guests.

2023 Season Information

Artistic Director and Conductor Brett Mitchell leads world-class orchestra musicians from around the country. Concerts are held in two iconic venues: the Tower Theatre in Bend and Sunriver Resort Great Hall. Visit sunrivermusic.org to purchase tickets and to learn more about the Festival’s acclaimed musicians and guest artists. For the main season concerts, tickets start at $36. For those under age 25, tickets are $25. For the Discover the Symphony concert, adult tickets are $15 and ages 18 and under are free.

Upcoming 2023 Season Concert Schedule

led by Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell

Pops Concert

Monday, August 7, 2023 — 7:30pm

Tower Theatre, Bend

Sarah Mattox, mezzo-soprano (more info)

Enjoy the Festival Orchestra in a lively pops concert of Grammy, Oscar and Tony award-winning themes from popular movies and musicals, including Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Schindler’s List, Wicked and more!

Classical Concert II

Friday, August 11, 2023 — 7:30pm

Tower Theatre, Bend

William Hagen, violin (more info)

MILHAUD La création du monde

BRUCH Violin Concerto No. 1

BRAHMS Symphony No. 3

Classical Concert III

Monday, August 14, 2023 — 7:30pm

Sunriver Resort Great Hall

Kathryn Mueller, soprano (more info)

COPLAND Three Latin American Sketches

BARBER Knoxville: Summer of 1915

MAHLER (arr. Lee) Symphony No. 4

Discover the Symphony

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 — 3pm

Instrument petting zoo starts at 1:30pm

Sunriver Resort Great Hall

This family-friendly matinee presents orchestral music in a fun and informal setting. Enjoy a one-hour concert in the Great Hall with virtuosic young soloists and the full orchestra. The program includes Ravel’s Mother Goose Suite, plus music by Brahms, Haydn, Copland and more. This concert also includes a performance by Young Artists Scholarship recipient John Fawcett, violin, in Saint-Saëns’ Havanaise with the Festival Orchestra. Free for kids 18 and under; fun for all ages.

Solo Piano Concert with Andrew von Oeyen (more info)

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 — 7:30pm

Sunriver Resort Great Hall

Andrew von Oeyen will perform a solo piano recital with a theme of “Angels and Demons,” including works by J.S. Bach, Liszt, Saint-Saëns, Messiaen and more.

Classical Concert IV — This concert is sold out. Email tickets@sunrivermusic.org to be added to the waitlist.

Thursday, August 17, 2023 — 7:30pm

Sunriver Resort Great Hall

Andrew von Oeyen, piano

LIGETI Concert Românesc

HAYDN Symphony No. 104, “London”

BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 5, “Emperor”

Music Education Artist Bios

About Lindabeth Binkley, oboe

Critics have described oboist Lindabeth Binkley’s playing as a “classic triumph of lightness, delicacy, and expressiveness.” Currently Professor of Oboe at Central Michigan University, she has held positions with the Colorado Symphony, Arizona Opera, Central City Opera, and performed as the Principal Oboist of the Tucson Symphony Orchestra from 1998 to 2009. She is also Acting Principal Oboe of the Sunriver Music Festival. Dr. Binkley enjoys collaborating and creating extraordinary solo and chamber music performances. She is a founding member of Limitless Collective, a chamber ensemble of professional female musicians that was dedicated to highlighting works by emerging composers, women, people of color, non-binary, and the LGBTQ community. As soloist, she performs regularly in recital at International Double Reed Society and music education conferences. Lindabeth Binkley is principal oboe of the Sunriver Music Festival Orchestra.

About William Hagen, violin

William Hagen has performed as soloist, recitalist and chamber musician across the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Recently, Hagen made his debut with the Orquesta Filharmónica de Bogotá and performed as soloist and chamber musician in several countries in Europe. As soloist, he has appeared with the Chicago Symphony, Chamber Orchestra of Europe, Detroit Symphony, Frankfurt Radio Symphony (HR Sinfonieorchester), San Francisco Symphony, Seattle Symphony, Utah Symphony, and many others around the globe. As recitalist and chamber musician, William has performed at venues such as Wigmore Hall and the Louvre, and collaborated with artists such as Steven Isserlis, Gidon Kremer, Edgar Meyer, and Tabea Zimmerman, among others.

A native of Salt Lake City, UT, Hagen began playing the violin at the age of 4, studying the Suzuki method with Natalie Reed and Deborah Moench. He studied with Itzhak Perlman and Catherine Cho at the Juilliard School, Christian Tetzlaff at the Kronberg Academy, and was a longtime student of Robert Lipsett, at both the Colburn Community School of Performing Arts and at the Colburn Conservatory of Music. In 2015, William won third prize at the Queen Elisabeth Competition in Brussels. He performs on the 1732 “Arkwright Lady Rebecca Sylvan” Antonio Stradivari, and on a violin bow by Francois Xavier Tourte, both on generous loan from the Rachel Barton Pine Foundation. Hagen is featured in Classical Concert II on August 11 at the Tower Theatre in downtown Bend.

About Andrew von Oeyen, piano

Acclaimed internationally for his insightful, elegant artistry and brilliant technique, Andrew von Oeyen has established himself as one of the most captivating pianists of his generation. Since his debut at age 16 with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Esa-Pekka Salonen, von Oeyen has presented a wide range of concerto and solo repertoire at leading venues worldwide. von Oeyen’s engagements for 2022-23 season included performances with the BBC Symphony Orchestra, Prague Philharmonia, Kansai Philharmonic Orchestra, Grand Rapids Symphony, Phoenix Symphony, Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra, a tour in Taiwan, and recitals throughout North America and Europe. His critically-acclaimed solo and concerto albums include repertoire ranging from Bach and Beethoven to Debussy, Gershwin, Ravel and Saint-Saëns. von Oeyen has reached broad audiences through televised performances, including PBS’ A Capitol Fourth, America’s largest live concert telecast to millions around the globe from the U.S. Capitol. He won the prestigious Gilmore Young Artist Award in 1999 and also took First Prize in the Léni Fé Bland Foundation National Piano Competition in 2001. von Oeyen lives in Los Angeles and Paris where he holds both U.S. and French nationality. Von Oeyen is featured in Classical Concert IV on August 17 and in a Solo Piano Concert on August 15, both at the Sunriver Resort Great Hall.

Sunriver Music Festival presents world-class orchestral performances and supports music education throughout Central Oregon. Through a commitment to excellence, collaboration and innovation, the Festival seeks to foster a lifelong love of classical music in its many diverse forms.

sunrivermusic.org