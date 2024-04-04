Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory Shares News on Solar Eclipse

(Graphic courtesy of Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory)

On April 8, the moon will pass in front of the sun from our perspective on Earth. The moon’s orbit is elliptical, such that the distance from the moon to the Earth varies. So, unlike the annular eclipse in 2023, the moon is the right distance from the Earth in its orbit to block the Sun completely. As a result, there will be a total solar eclipse visible in most of North America. The line of totality will run through Mexico up to Canada, mostly through the Midwest and Eastern states. Out here in Oregon, we expect to see about a 25% partial eclipse.

For this eclipse, the path of totality (where the moon is directly in front of the sun) begins over the Pacific Ocean and makes its way over land near Mazatlán, Mexico, and will make its way up to Texas and then through parts of Central and Eastern US before eventually heading into Canada around Montreal. In Sunriver, the partial eclipse begins at 10:29am, with the maximum amount of coverage at 11:24am.

During a partial eclipse, protective glasses must be worn throughout the event to block the sun’s light. It is never safe to take them off because the moon will not cover the sun completely.

It is recommended to not reuse old eclipse glasses from 2017, in case they are unknowingly damaged. Unused glasses from 2017 are safe. Make sure your glasses meet the ISO 12312-2 or ISO 12312-2:2015 international safety standards. You must use proper eclipse glasses to prevent permanent eye damage and never look at the sun directly.

If you would like to see the partial eclipse for yourself, perhaps through an appropriately filtered solar telescope, come to the Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory during our Special Spring Break hours April 8-14, 10am-3pm. Or come to regular daytime solar viewing hours of 11am-2pm Wednesday through Sunday. The Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory is located at 57245 River Road, off circle 3, on the way to the airport and marina.

