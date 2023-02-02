Sunriver Resort’s Food & Wine Festival in February

(Photo courtesy of Sunriver Resort)

Sunriver Resort announces its Food & Wine Festival, a month-long gastronomic celebration during February.

The month-long gastronomic celebration will showcase the region’s rich farming and food heritage, along with Executive Chef Josh Hedrick’s unique culinary vision, which emphasizes ingredients from the natural surroundings of Central Oregon and draws inspiration from family campfire gatherings on the frontiers of Oregon’s high desert.

Open to all, from hotel guests to visitors and locals, the festival will offer a wide array of tasting events, cooking classes, live music, shopping and more, plus feature regional vintners, artisans, farmers, local craft spirits and beers from around Central Oregon and across the Pacific Northwest.

sunriverresort.com