Sun’s Out, Paddles Out!

Warmer weather means enjoying outdoor activities, and Bend Pickleball Club says it’s the perfect time for people to register for the fifth annual Pacific Northwest Classic, sponsored by Thump Coffee.

Pacific Northwest Classic is a USA Pickleball-sanctioned tournament taking place July 24-28, 2024 at Pine Nursery Park in Bend. The event brings pros and amateurs of all ages from across the country to compete for a $34k purse and, according to Tournament Director Christie Gestvang, anticipation is building. “Pickleball is such an accessible sport and its popularity grows every year. By extension, the excitement around PNC grows every year as well, and that’s reflected in the early registration numbers we’re seeing. We expect this year’s tournament to sell out and we are really looking forward to five days of incredible competition for players and spectators to enjoy.” Players ages five and up can register for the 2024 Pacific Northwest Classic at pickleballbrackets.com?pnwclassic.

Players aren’t the only ones gearing up for this year’s PNC. Numerous local and national companies are sponsoring the tournament, which allows Bend Pickleball Club to bring world-class play to Central Oregon. Gestvang says, “With PNC drawing thousands of spectators and players each year, businesses recognize that sponsoring is a great way to gain intensive visibility for their brand. We still have sponsorship opportunities available at several price points and invite companies of all sizes to get in on the action.” For the second year running, PNC is sponsored by Thump Coffee. Other sponsors include Pickleball Zone, Selkirk, Horizon Broadcasting Group, Jigsaw Health, Best Western Hotels, PacificSource, Mike’s Fence Center, Garcia Barnblatt Foster/TSG Wealth Management, Premier Pickleball, Widgi Creek Pickleball, and Paulson-Coletti Trial Attorneys. For sponsorship information, visit bendpickleballclub.com/pnw2024 or email chris.gestvang@gmail.com.

About Bend Pickleball Club:

Founded in 2011, Bend Pickleball Club exists to promote a love of the sport and a passion for seeing it grow and thrive in one of the most beautiful and active regions in the country. With a membership of over 1,000 and growing, the mission of the nonprofit club is to facilitate the growth of pickleball in Central Oregon for the enjoyment, health, and social engagement of all players by offering organized recreational and competitive play, ensuring opportunities for the continued development of all players in a collegial and sportsmanlike environment and working to expand facilities as needed.

bendpickleballclub.com