Support JoyRx through OnPoint Refer a Friend Campaign

(Photo | Courtesy of OnPoint Community Credit Union)

OnPoint’s Refer a Friend Campaign has Raised More than $262,400 for Five Nonprofit Organizations since it Began in 2018

OnPoint Community Credit Union today kicked off its eighth Refer a Friend campaign benefitting local nonprofits. The campaign allows members to support local community organizations while introducing friends and family to OnPoint’s full range of financial services. OnPoint’s latest campaign began today, Thursday, September 1, 2022, and concludes on Monday, October 31, 2022. It benefits JoyRx, the mission delivery of Children’s Cancer Association which provides joy-based programming to improve the mental and emotional wellness of children diagnosed with serious illness and their families.

“Kids are the future of our communities, and we’re committed to contributing to their well-being in any way we can,” said Rob Stuart, president and chief executive officer, OnPoint Community Credit Union. “We are proud to help JoyRx advance its mission of uplifting and celebrating kids facing serious illness. We invite our members and the community to join us in spreading joy in our community by supporting JoyRx through our Refer a Friend campaign.”

Refer a Friend rewards OnPoint members year-round who recommend the credit union to their friends, family or business associates by giving $50 to both the new and referring member when an account is opened*. At select times throughout the year, OnPoint donates an additional $50 to local nonprofits for each new account opened through Refer a Friend.

JoyRx was founded in 1995 by Regina Ellis and her family after her five-year-old daughter, Alexandra, died of cancer. For over 27 years, the organization has worked to create a vision for what pediatric healthcare support services might look like through joy-based programming to help kids and teens heal emotionally. In partnership with other local organizations, JoyRx offers music, mentorship and nature programs to help children cope with hospitalizations and treatments.

“Our joy-based programming of JoyRx Music, JoyRx Mentorship and JoyRx Nature continues to be offered at no cost to seriously ill kids and their families in thanks to partners such as OnPoint Community Credit Union,” said Barbara Peschiera, director of development, JoyRx. “Our partners’ generosity enables thousands of sick kids to find joy and emotional healing by using JoyRx as a powerful immune system enhancer — one song, one friendship, one breath of ocean air at a time.”

OnPoint’s last Refer a Friend campaign, held in February and March 2022, raised $39,300 for the Oregon Food Bank. In its four-year history, the campaign has raised more than $262,400 for five local nonprofits, including the Oregon Humane Society and Boys and Girls Clubs. OnPoint members interested in learning more can visit onpointcu.com/refer or their local OnPoint branch.

About OnPoint Community Credit Union:

Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving more than 489,000 members and with assets of $9.3 billion. OnPoint membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 28 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Coos, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members.

About JoyRx | Children’s Cancer Association:

Since 1995, JoyRx, the mission delivery of Children’s Cancer Association, has been transforming the pediatric healthcare experience by delivering customized, no-cost, Joy-based programs to kids and teens to improve their emotional health, elevate mood and increase resiliency. JoyRx programs — JoyRx Music, JoyRx Mentorship and JoyRx Nature — use Joy as a powerful immune system enhancer to positively shift the mood of seriously ill youth, relieving anxiety and isolation experienced during lengthy treatments and hospitalizations.

*Consumer referral: To participate, you must open a new membership with a personal checking account and receive a direct deposit of at least $100 to that account within 60 days of the open date. Bonus of $50 will be credited to the accounts of you and the friend who referred you approximately 60 days after new account is opened. Accounts must be open and in good standing at time of payout to receive bonus. Fees may reduce earnings.

Business referral: To participate, you must open a new membership with a business checking account and receive $250 in deposits to that account within 60 days of the open date. A bonus of $50 will be credited to the accounts of you and the friend who referred you approximately 60 days after new account is opened. Accounts must be open and in good standing at time of payout to receive bonus.

We will inform your friend or business associate about your account opening when we credit the $50 to their account. Bonus will be included on a 1099-INT for tax purposes. Cannot be combined with other offers for opening a new membership, such as new branch promotions or OnPoint Savers. Offer valid through October 31, 2022 and subject to change.

onpointcu.com • JoyRx.org