Sylvan Learning Centers of Bend Named 2023 Cognia School of Distinction

(Photo courtesy of Sylvan Learning Centers of Bend)

Cognia names Sylvan Learning Centers of Bend a 2023 Cognia School of Distinction for excellence in education. This year Cognia, the global nonprofit school improvement organization, recognized 33 schools and school systems in the United States and in four other countries across the globe as 2023 Cognia Schools or Systems of Distinction.

“I am pleased to congratulate Sylvan Learning Center of Bend for their designation as a 2023 Cognia School of Distinction, a program which recognizes public and non-public institutions that exemplify excellence in education and service to learners,” said Dr. Mark A. Elgart, president and CEO of Cognia. Cognia selected Sylvan Learning Center of Bend as one of the 25 schools and eight systems out of more than 1,100 eligible institutions that hosted a Cognia Accreditation Engagement Review during the 2022-2023 school year.

“I am so proud of our team and our families for their dedication to academic success for our students. During such an unprecedented time in education with so many students searching for the right academic fit, it is our privilege to make an impact in our community in this way,” said Audra Bohn, owner and director of Sylvan Learning Center.

Sylvan Learning Center of Bend first earned Cognia Accreditation in 2005 and reaccreditation in May of 2023. During the 2022-2023 school year, Sylvan participated in Cognia’s rigorous Accreditation Engagement Review process, which is grounded in research-based performance standards. The process includes a third-party review of evidence by education experts, interviews, and classroom observations. The review evaluates institutions and seeks evidence of growth in learning, a healthy culture for learning, engaging and high-quality instructional environments, and effective leadership for learning — all characteristics Cognia expects to see in quality schools that also demonstrate a commitment to continuous improvement.

“The Sylvan Learning Centers of Bend are to be commended for earning the designation as a School of Distinction,” said Dr. Elgart. “Cognia Accreditation is already a mark of school quality recognized around the world. Being named a School or System of Distinction further acknowledges the demonstrated commitment to education quality and a mindset of continuous improvement Sylvan has for its learners.”

For Cognia Global Network member institutions, Cognia offers an opportunity to earn designation as a school or system of distinction in the year in which an accreditation engagement review is held. Unlike the typical six-year accreditation cycle, this program recognizes institutions that host a Cognia Accreditation Engagement Review within the recognition year and winners carry the designation for one year. Learn more about Cognia Accreditation at Cognia.org.

About Sylvan Learning Center:

Sylvan is the nation’s leading provider of supplemental education for students K-12th grade. Sylvan of Bend has been around for 45 years helping Central Oregon students reach their academic potential. Locally owned and operated, Sylvan specializes in providing individualized-custom programs to help students achieve academic goals at all stages. With programs in math, reading, writing, study skills, homework support, SAT/ACT Prep, STEAM, middle/high school courses for credit and much more, Sylvan’s expert teachers are eager to support students and families on their academic journey.

About Cognia:

Cognia is a global, nonprofit improvement organization dedicated to helping institutions and other education providers grow learners, teachers, and leaders. Cognia offers accreditation and certification, assessment, and improvement services within a framework of continuous improvement. Serving 40,000 public and private institutions from early learning through high school in more than 90 countries, Cognia brings a global perspective to advancing teaching and learning.

sylvanlearning.com/bendor • cognia.org