Synergy Health & Wellness Now Approved by the State of Oregon for On-Site Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Testing

Synergy Health & Wellness (Synergy) announces its recent approval by the State of Oregon, allowing the facility to offer in-office Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing. This credential marks a significant enhancement to Synergy’s array of patient services, particularly in the realms of nutrition and diabetes education, crucial components of effective diabetes management.

“With the prevalence of diabetes on the rise, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve observed a growing number of individuals struggling to effectively manage their diabetes,” said RanDee Anshutz, founder of Synergy. “By strengthening our capabilities in diabetes education and client support, we aim to empower more individuals to achieve success in managing their diabetes health.”

The HbA1c test, providing results in just five minutes, offers insight into an individual’s average blood glucose levels over the past three months. Regular testing not only tracks progress but also reinforces positive lifestyle changes, serving as a motivational tool. Even a modest one-point decrease in HbA1c levels can reduce the risk of complications by up to 40 percent.

Synergy invites the community to a special event on Thursday, June 13*:

What: Drop-in event for HbA1c testing, foot examination and a ten-minute foot massage by licensed massage therapists

Location: Synergy Health & Wellness, 361 NE Franklin Ave., Bldg C, Bend, OR

Time: 10am-4pm

Registration: synergybend.as.me/HbA1c

Cost: $30/person

*This event is open to the public. Pre-registration is required to ensure that we have an adequate supply of materials available. Non-Synergy clients are encouraged to obtain a referral for Diabetes Education from their physician prior to attending. Existing clients can also schedule an appointment with our diabetes educator for in-session testing.

About Synergy Health & Wellness:

Synergy Health & Wellness is a comprehensive clinic for diabetes and nutrition counseling, along with professional massage therapy services. With an AADE Accredited Diabetes program led by a team of experienced Registered Dietitian Nutritionists, including a CDE RDN, Synergy offers both individual and group training sessions. As the largest private clinic in Central Oregon dedicated to diabetes care, Synergy also addresses a range of other health concerns, including gastrointestinal and kidney disorders, hypertension, eating disorders, body image, and weight concerns.

synergyhealthbend.com • 541-323-3488