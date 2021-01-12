TAO 2021 Legislative Session Preview

(Photo | Courtesy of Technology Association of Oregon)

On an annual basis, Technology Association of Oregon (TAO) tracks proposed bills at a city, state and federal level and weighs in based on input from local technology leaders. This is your opportunity to learn about the TAO legislative agenda for 2021 and ways that you and your company can get involved.

Join Rachael Wiggins Emory from Thorn Run Partners (TAO’s lobbyist) on Tuesday, January 12 at 9am to hear which bills TAO is tracking for the 2021 Oregon legislative session and how to stay informed and make your voice heard. Please note this event is open to both TAO members and non-members, and all job titles and functions are welcome to attend.

TAO bridges industry and government to drive policies that ensure growth and success for our region’s tech industry. As the voice of the Oregon and SW Washington tech industry, we work with federal, state and local officials to promote policies that cultivate a strong tech community, in addition to ensuring opportunities for statewide economic development.

Our advocacy group supports legislation and initiatives that ensure growth and success for Oregon’s tech industry, including improving business environments, training and attracting talent, and increasing access to sources of capital.

techoregon.org