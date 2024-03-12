Tapping into New Trends during Next Week’s Central Oregon PubTalk

(Photos courtesy of EDCO)

Dive into the dynamic world of craft beverage trends at next week’s Central Oregon PubTalk! Non-alcoholic beers, low alcohol alternatives, seltzers, and canned cocktails are growing in popularity. Hear first-hand how companies like 10 Barrel Brewing and Crux Fermentation Project integrate consumer behavior data into their strategies while staying true to their brand identity.

Agenda:

Community Update: Cultivate Bend

Barb Myers, Owner, Fixa Foods; Member, Cultivate Bend

Paul Evers, NAI Cascade Broker; Founding Board Member, Cultivate Bend

Company Update: Broken Top Brands

Affton Coffelt, Founder and CEO

Company Pitch: Forth Distilled Goods

Ben Brewer, Founder

Company Pitch: Manuka Mana

Courtney Rebel, Co-founder

Keynote Panel:

Craft Trends — Responding to Shifts in Consumer Preferences While Preserving Brand Identity

Jessie Higgins, Vice President & Team Lead, Specialty Sales, Toluna

Ashley Picerno, MBA, Marketing and Branding Manager, Crux Fermentation Project

Brian Hughes, Director of Marketing, 10 Barrel Brewing

Jessie Higgins has over 15 years of experience in the market research industry, with an extensive skillset in design, execution and analysis, and a particular passion for product innovation. Higgins has learned to combine qualitative and quantitative insights to bring the voice of the consumer to life. Leveraging education from the University of Oregon and certifications from the Burke Institute, Higgins has supported some of the largest CPG and BevAl brands in right-sizing their consumer research needs.

Ashley Picerno has over 15 years of craft beer experience, including quality assurance, strategic project management, product development, consumer testing, and marketing. She has worked on brands such as Kona Brewing, Omission Brewing, Widmer Brothers, Redhook Brewery, Deschutes Brewery, and Starbucks. Picerno’s educational background includes a bachelors in biochemistry, a diploma in brewing and an MBA. As marketing and branding manager for Crux Fermentation Project, Picerno supports the local, brewer-owned craft brewery known for having the best brewery sunset view in Bend.

Brian Hughes joined 10 Barrel Brewing as director of marketing in May of 2022 and brought with him over a decade of experience working in brand and digital strategy roles at Adidas. Hughes is a father of two, a husband of one and has a passion for connecting with people and the outdoors. He feels incredibly fortunate to call Bend home and to live in the same city as four generations of the Hughes family. Hughes’ career and personal life embody his commitment to community, family and professional excellence.

Thursday, March 21

Open Space Event Studios

4:30pm Networking | 5:30pm Program

