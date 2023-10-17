Tetherow Resort Named the No. 1 Resort in the Pacific Northwest in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards

Tetherow Resort has been named the No. 1 Resort in the Pacific Northwest in the coveted Condé Nast Traveler 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards, moving up three places from its No. 4 spot in the 2022 awards and marking the property’s sixth consecutive year of being ranked. Now in its 36th year, the annual Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards reflect the opinions of actual travelers, who vote to crown global and regional winners in a variety of categories.

With more than 520,000 votes cast during the months-long vote, Tetherow prevailed in the Pacific Northwest and will be featured in the November issue of the Condé Nast Traveler magazine and on the Condé Nast Traveler website.

“To be named the top resort in the Pacific Northwest by the travel industry’s most prestigious and longest-running awards program is a great honor, and one that speaks directly to our entire team’s commitment to providing a product and level of service that is worthy of this recognition,” said Nick OrRico, general manager for Tetherow Resort. “From the Lodge to the golf course, and from our food & beverage operations to Tetherow Sport, this award is a reflection of our year-round, resort-wide, efforts to deliver an experience that is unmatched in the region.”

Among the many attributes that helped Tetherow stand out among the competition were the boutique feel, variety of activities and amenities, and appeal to outdoor and wellness audiences. Specifically, Condé Nast Traveler noted, “Just outside of downtown Bend, Tetherow is a complex of vacation rental homes, event spaces, and a golf course that has all the amenities and comforts of a larger resort, but the intimacy and personality of a smaller hotel…If you’re in the Bend area and a fan of the outdoors, this is the spot to go. Activities and wellness are the names of the game here, but there are plenty of ways to let off some steam and just enjoy the epic mountain views as well.”

On the edge of the Deschutes National Forest, but near the heart of Bend, Tetherow Resort’s location is an important part of its draw. Only minutes from downtown and less than 20 minutes from Mt. Bachelor, Tetherow offers easy access to all of what attracts visitors to Central Oregon. Tetherow is defined by luxurious accommodations and amenities, an abundance of outdoor recreation, and a steadfast commitment to environmentally sound philosophies and practices. Among its many amenities, Tetherow offers lodging in its 50-room Tetherow Lodges, a selection of private vacation rental homes ranging in size, and an award-winning golf course.

Designed by David McLay Kidd, Tetherow’s links-style 18-hole golf course celebrated its 15th Anniversary in 2023, and was recently ranked No. 57 on Golf Digest’s 2023-24 list of “America’s 100 Greatest Public Courses,” making the largest (25 spot) jump of any course in the biannual rankings.

Additional amenities include a year-round outdoor heated pool with private cabanas and fire pits offering front row views of the Cascade Mountains. Surrounded by 700 acres of High Desert landscape, both hiking and biking trails are accessible directly from the property. Onsite dining includes The Row, Tetherow Cafe and Solomon’s.

About Tetherow:

Encompassing 700 acres of high desert landscape on Bend’s west side, Tetherow Resort is widely regarded as Central Oregon’s premier destination resort. The resort boasts an 18-hole golf course designed by David McLay Kidd, a 50-room boutique hotel and vacation rental homes, three on-site dining options, the Tetherow Sport pool and fitness center, an event pavilion, hiking and biking trails, and more. The resort also ensures environmentally sound philosophies and practices are integrated into nearly every aspect of the resort’s development and operations. In recent years, Tetherow has been ranked the Best Resort in the Pacific Northwest in the Conde Nast Readers’ Choice Awards (2023), No. 57 on Golf Digest’s list of America’s 100 Greatest Public Golf Courses (2023-2024), and the No. 1 resort in the world by Booking.com’s “Booking’s Best” initiative.

tetherow.com