The 2023 Sustainability Awards Recognizes Four Local Leaders for their Dedication to Environment, Equity & Economy

(Awards by Kenny Adams and Jake Roberts | Photo courtesy of The Environmental Center)

On November 2, The Environmental Center presented its eighth Sustainability Awards, honoring those who are leading the way to a sustainable future in Central Oregon. Individuals, businesses, organizations and other community-led projects and programs in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties were eligible to be nominated or to apply.

This year, The Environmental Center received a total of 14 nominees to review. A team of six individuals made up the review committee, scoring applications based on the nominee’s strengths and contributions regarding environmental health, social equity and economic vitality. Nominees were also scored for their overall leadership in the central Oregon region. Awardees received beautiful hand-made awards crafted by local wood-workers Kenny Adams and Jake Roberts.

The four recipients of this year’s awards are:

Sakari Farms (Spring Alaska Schreiner)

Noelle Bell Copley

STEELE Associates Architects (Scott Steele)

RootedHomes

Business Category: Sakari Farms (Spring Alaska Schreiner)

Spring Alaska Schreiner (Upingaksraq) is an Inupiaq Tribal farmer/business owner of Sakari Farms located in Tumalo. The farm specializes in Native American foods, education, technical assistance, Tribal foods. This farm is 100 percent a Native Regenerative Farm focusing on implementing healthy food, land and cultural practices for our community.

Individual Category: Noelle Bell Copley

Noelle Bell Copley manages sustainability efforts for Central Oregon Community College. She believes in community and that sustainability is a lifestyle and business model and that we can balance the environment, economics and equity. Her goal is to make sustainable living choices available to all for the greater good of our community.

Nonprofit Category: RootedHomes

RootedHomes provides environmentally sustainable and permanently affordable homeownership opportunities for those who contribute to the fabric of the Central Oregon economy and community. RootedHomes envisions sustainable, equitable communities where everyone can afford to live where they work and play. RootedHomes’ sustainable communities are the gold standard of resident-driven affordable housing communities that advance equity for generations to come.

Enduring Impact in Sustainability Award: STEELE Associates Architects (Scott Steele)

For three decades STEELE Associates Architects has championed sustainable public and private leadership and design throughout Central Oregon and beyond, and in doing so has created a more sustainable, healthy, equitable and energy-efficient environment and economy for Oregonians. Scott Steele has led by example becoming an early Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Professional, a Certified Climate Change Presenter in 2007, and designer of the original Steele Associate headquarters, Bend’s first LEED Gold Certified Building. STEELE Associates remains unwavering in its commitment to sustainable leadership and design and currently has Path to Net Zero, LEED Platinum, Green Globes and Oregon SEED projects in the works.

Learn more about the event at envirocenter.org/sustainabilityawards. The 2023 awards are sponsored by Republic Services.

About The Environmental Center:

The Environmental Center’s mission is to embed sustainability into daily life in Central Oregon. We translate sustainability into practical, local action in order to create a healthy future for people and the planet. We focus on building community, educating kids, revolutionizing energy, rethinking waste and advocating for policy change.

envirocenter.org