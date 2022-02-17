The ACT NCRC Demonstrates Career Readiness; Local Assessment Days Scheduled at WorkSource

When students join the job hunt, their job applications will mix with many others on the desks of employers. How can you help your students move their applications to the top of the stack? Give them the opportunity to earn the ACT National Career Readiness Certificate (ACT NCRC).

“For those who do choose a CTE (career and technical education) path, they would also leave with some industry-standard credentials and technical studies, so we think it’s a good way to ensure students have a broad array of choices after they graduate,” said Jo Ann Honeycutt, CTE director at North Carolina DPI.

The ACT NCRC is a portable, evidence-based credential that certifies the essential skills for workplace success. Employers look for it from job candidates, whether they come directly from high school, work-based learning programs or through post-secondary paths, because it is a valid predictor of job performance.

For example, the ACT NCRC is the foundation of the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) stackable credential program. It is also a key component of credentialing programs in other industries, such as energy, construction, and information technology. Students on various career paths earn the ACT NCRC on their way to earning industry credentials and certifications.

Pre-registration for assessments is required. Please call 541-388-6070 to register. Please allow three hours to complete the assessment in one sitting, and bring valid ID. This assessment is utilized in gaining acceptance to many local apprenticeship programs. This service is free, and is of no cost to take at WorkSource.

Local assessment days are as follows:

Redmond WorkSource, 2158 SW College Loop, Bldg. 2:

March 24 at 1pm

April 21 at 9am

May 19 at 1pm

Bend WorkSource, 1645 NE Forbes Rd., #100

March 8 at 9am

April 5 at 1pm

May 3 at 9am