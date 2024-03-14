The Beloved St. Patrick’s Day Dash is Back March 16

Get ready to celebrate St. Patty’s Day weekend in true Central Oregon style! Mt. Bachelor Rotary and Cascade Relays are teaming up to bring you the epic St. Patrick’s Day Dash event filled with fitness, green beer, live music, and more. Lace up your shoes for a family-friendly fun run in Bend’s Old Mill District along the scenic Deschutes River Trail from 12pm to 5pm on March 16. Choose from a 5K, 10K, or a leisurely 1.3-mile stroll — there’s something for everyone!

“Nothing brings us closer to friends and family than traditions,” said Scott J. Douglass, co-founder Cascade Relays. “Let this year’s event be about fun and personal connections while celebrating our community and raising much-needed funds for great causes.”

Gather the family, rain or shine, to walk, jog, crawl, or run, and be sure to wear your green as there will be prizes for best costume and best wearin’ o the green! Cross through the finish line arch and celebrate your victory at the Kobold Brewing Post-Dash Bash! This lively party is open to the public, featuring Irish beers, craft cocktails, local food vendors, face painting, bagpipers, Irish dancers, and a live string band.

All Proceeds from St. Patrick’s Day Dash benefit The Assistance League of Bend. Come for the run, stay for the party, and kick off your holiday weekend having fun for a great cause! Registration is $30 for the 1.3-mile course, $45 for the 5K, and $60 for the 10K. Participants will receive a swag bag, race bib, and a complimentary drink token (21+). The first 600 registrants will also snag a sought-after Saint Patrick’s Day Dash commemorative hat — so sign up and secure yours today.

Day of registration and packet pick-up will also be available Saturday morning from 10:30am-12pm in The Old Mill, situated on the grass field in front of Hampton Inn.

Double down on the fun and Head to the Haven Coworking on Friday, March 15 from 12pm to 6pm for the Packet Pickup Party. Enjoy a complimentary green beer from Kobold Brewery as you collect your swag and kick off the festivities.

About Mt. Bachelor Rotary Club:

Mt. Bachelor Rotary has been serving Bend and participating in world projects since 1990. They are a non-profit organization of key business and community leaders who volunteer their time and resources to serve the needs of others, both in the community and around the world, and share a passion for Service Above Self.

About Cascade Relays Foundation:

At Cascades Relays, being a positive member of the communities we live in and travel through is vital to our mission. Cascade Relays Foundation supports local non-profits, school groups, and community organizations in the communities our events travel through. It has directly donated over $600,000 to local nonprofits and community groups since its founding in 2008. The Foundation allows Cascade Relays to support organizations in the communities along its Cascade Lakes Relay and Bend Beer Chase routes.

mtbachelorrotary.org • cascaderelays.com