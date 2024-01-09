The Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend Celebrates 30 Years in Deschutes County in 2024

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend announce their 30th anniversary in Deschutes County. The Clubs have played a pivotal role in community growth and youth development for three decades and show no signs of slowing down at the 30-year mark.

The organization will celebrate and reflect on their past and continue building toward a future where the kids who need support the most are provided with a safe and supportive environment to flourish. Through supportive staff and engaging programming, Club members develop a sense of belonging and influence while gaining valuable skills to help in their futures as leaders of tomorrow.

To celebrate the 30-year milestone, BGCB will host a series of events and activities in 2024, focusing on the theme, 30 Years Together. CEO Bess Goggins said, “We invite you to be part of our celebration events in 2024 — like our 90s Throwback Prom on Saturday, April 6; our Club birthday celebration on Saturday, June 1; and our signature fundraising event, Flannel & Frost on Saturday, November 16. These events will commemorate our collective accomplishments across three decades while also celebrating our current generation of youth.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend also want to extend their gratitude to the amazing Central Oregon community whose donations, volunteerism, and consistent support has allowed the Club to grow and operate two locations in Bend. Through the tremendous community support BGCB is able to offer more than 60% of Club members financial aid, providing care for those that need the support most. Goggins and BGCB want to emphasize the relationship between the Club and the Bend community in 2024. She explains, “This connection has been the cornerstone of our success, promising a bright future for so many children.”

BGCB is seeking testimonials from past and present Club members (from any Boys & Girls Club location), staff, and community members to be featured during the year-long celebration. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend want to hear your favorite memories and celebrate your experiences. To find out more and submit your written, photo or video testimonials visit the link below.

bit.ly/bgcbend30

Goggins offers a word of hope for future of the Clubs, “Here’s to fostering community, growth, and shared success at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend, for many more fruitful, youth-filled years to come!”

bgcbend.org