The Business Case for Effective Employee Management

Presented by: Jeff Burgess, Employer Assistance, BOLI

Thursday, November 9

7:50am | Announcements and Introductions

8am to 12pm | Presentation

Location: | Hampton Inn, 730 SW Columbia St, Bend

From recruitment through termination, business owners, agency directors, human resources professionals and supervisors should have the tools necessary to succeed in today’s challenging landscape.

This will be a lively, fast-paced, interactive presentation from the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries (BOLI) designed to give crucial information you need to know (compliance must haves), want to know (best practices to get the most from your employees) and where to go (resources for a deeper dive when you inevitably hit snags along the way).

We will cover effective hiring practices, recordkeeping, setting expectations, documentation, discipline and discharge. We will also examine common pitfalls when facing drug and alcohol issues in the workplace or when there is a need to provide accommodations for disabilities, religious beliefs, pregnancy and domestic violence. There will be plenty of time for questions throughout this important training. We hope to see you there!

About the speaker:

Jeff Burgess received his undergraduate degrees in Business Economics and Law and Society from the University of California at Santa Barbara where he was a Scottish Rite scholar. He attended law school at the University of Mississippi, and then practiced law for 15 years, focusing on litigation. He joined the Bureau of Labor and Industries in 2002 where he was an agency prosecutor for 7 years, taking civil rights and wage and hour cases to administrative hearing. In 2009, he joined the Technical Assistance for Employers Program where he teaches seminars, writes a newspaper column, edits handbooks and answers inquiries about employment law for business owners, managers, human resources professionals and attorneys.

Cost: $50

This program is eligible for 4 SHRM PDCs

