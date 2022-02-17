The Can-Do Spirit is Alive & Well in Redmond

I always appreciate the opportunity to write about Redmond whenever CBN asks me. I have been fortunate to call Redmond home for over 30 years and I have been associated with the Redmond Chamber nearly all of that time. The population in Redmond was around 7,800 in 1991, and the “vibe” was small-town America. Everyone knew everyone, and neighbors helped neighbors. Redmond was a great place to land right out of college, especially after doing a brief stint living in the big city of Atlanta, Georgia. Redmond was growing, it was close to all of the outdoor recreational opportunities Central Oregon has to offer and Redmond had spirit.

Flash forward 30 years and Redmond is still the same vibrant, yet not-so-small town with spirit. Yes, the growth has been substantial, but through it all, that small town America attitude has stood the test of time. People still help each other out and “family” is at the heart of Redmond’s growth and development. I think a fitting word to describe Redmond is resilient. Whether it be rapid growth, recession or a pandemic, Redmond always rises to the occasion to come out stronger and better than ever.

Redmond continues to grow and make improvements, even during unprecedented times like a pandemic. Over the last year, two new parking lots were added in Redmond’s downtown (both located off Evergreen Avenue). These two Downtown Urban Renewal projects provide easy access to the heart of Redmond’s thriving restaurant, shopping and brewpub scene. Both public and private investment continues to transform buildings and vacant properties, providing retail and new housing opportunities right in the heart of the community.

Without a doubt however, the most anticipated and widely celebrated investment in Redmond’s downtown has been the revitalization and rebirth of the former New Redmond Hotel into the newly reimagined SCP Redmond. In Redmond’s early years, the hotel was the center of the Redmond community, hosting guests from near and far as well as hosting countless service club and Chamber of Commerce meetings, banquets and celebrations. It was an integral part of the Redmond economy. SCP is reestablishing this vital role in the fabric of our community and truly is a must-see destination in Redmond.

In this emotionally charged time, I remain optimistic for 2022. Redmond is not only resilient, but also creative and positioned to take advantage of economic opportunities. Redmond’s leadership remains steadfast in their commitment to making the community the best it can be and as Redmond grows, it holds tight to its priority of remaining a family friendly community. Local residents support one another and help each other out like a true community. Shopping local and supporting one another is a way of life, not just a bumper sticker. The American can-do spirit is alive and well in Redmond and will hold us together in 2022.

