The Center Expands Orthopedic Care at Redmond Clinic

The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care announces the expansion of our orthopedic care at the Redmond clinic with the addition of Soma Lilly, MD, and Chris Stout, PA-C. The Center’s highly skilled orthopedic surgeons and physiatrists will continue to offer a full range of musculoskeletal services at the Redmond clinic Monday through Friday, from 8am to 5pm.

Soma Lilly, MD is an orthopedic surgeon specializing in injuries of the hand, wrist and elbow. She understands that every patient requires different levels of care and provides customized treatment plans for every individual. “I enjoy taking care of a wide variety of patients, from infants to the elderly, says Dr. Lilly. “My passion is to restore function to even the most complex injuries and return my patients back to their normal lifestyle.”

In addition to traditional medical education and surgery residency, Dr. Lilly completed the Mary S. Stern Fellowship in hand, microvascular and upper extremity surgery. There she mastered her skills in diagnosis, conservative non-surgical techniques, as well as advanced surgical procedures.

Chris Stout, PA-C has had an interest in the practice of orthopedics since he was a child; an interest that was heightened when he worked as an emergency room technician during medical school. In addition to orthopedics and emergency medicine, Stout also has experience in pediatrics. Prior to joining The Center, he worked in an orthopedic practice in Salem, Oregon, where he focused on upper extremity cases. In his work at The Center, he finds great satisfaction in helping people overcome their injuries so they can return to their active lifestyles.

About The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care & Research

The Center is a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of all musculoskeletal conditions, with ten locations throughout Central Oregon. Founded in 1958 as Bend Orthopedic and Fracture, the practice continues to be driven by leading best practices and innovation. With a staff of 23 physicians and 20 mid-level providers, our expertly trained specialists in orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, physical medicine and rehabilitation, sports medicine and occupational medicine, The Center is here to keep our community healthy, active and strong.

