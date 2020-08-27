The Collective NWX Expands Coworking Footprint in NW Crossing

The nature of how and where people work has changed. But now more than ever, we are craving community and social interaction. For many, working from home has turned into the new normal for at least part of the work week. While this provides many benefits, a drawback is the feeling of isolation and a lack of social interaction with peer groups.

The Collective NWX is a community coworking office in the heart of NorthWest Crossing, providing a safe place to reconnect and inspire your best work. Whether your work requires the privacy of an office or you enjoy the open, collaborative feel of a community desk, The Collective NWX has a workspace to fit your needs.

Later this fall, The Collective NWX is excited to expand their footprint in NorthWest Crossing with the addition of 16 private office suites. Located on the ground floor of the Clearwater Crossing building, the expansion is the next chapter of the CNWX coworking community. The new space will feature private offices in a variety of configurations and sizes, and will be built with the same high-quality materials and finishes as the current offices. Pricing starts at $695/month and includes all the coworking amenities, including 24/7 access, gigabit ethernet and wi-fi internet, monthly conference room time, fully stocked beverage bar, private shower rooms, bike storage, use of the outdoor and cafe spaces, as well as mail delivery service and other office amenities.

“We are thrilled to be able to expand our business and welcome additional members to the CNWX community,” said Kent Odendahl, co-owner of The Collective NWX. “The demand for private office space for both individuals and small companies remains strong, despite the uncertainties associated with COVID. Given the challenges that many families are facing trying to balance work with online learning for their kids, or their partner’s work schedule, we are excited to be an additional resource.”

Understanding that traditional offices and work environments have changed due to COVID-19, The Collective NWX is well positioned to welcome companies looking to pivot their own office structure. The combination of private offices and flexible workspace that a coworking environment such as CNWX offers allows small-business owners flexibility on lease terms and removes overhead costs and hassles associated with operating a small office.

Since opening in January 2020, owners Sara and Kent Odendahl have strived to create a diverse and inclusive community. Most importantly, they envision The Collective NWX as a comfortable, professional space allowing everyone to love where they work.

For more information on the office expansion, availability and pricing, please visit work-collective.com.

