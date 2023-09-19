The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill Opens Bend Restaurant

(Photo courtesy of The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill)

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is now open in Central Oregon! The award-winning Mediterranean fast-casual concept opened its doors at 61583 SE 27th St., Suite 140, in Bend’s Reed South Plaza. The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is a member of the Starpoint Brands family of trusted companies representing the very best in their industries.

The restaurant boasts an award-winning menu featuring modern interpretations of traditional Mediterranean favorites that are served in an elevated fast-casual atmosphere. Guests can enjoy beloved dishes like the Great Greek Gyro, as well as Lamb, Steak and Chicken Souvlaki Plates that are complemented by the restaurant’s fresh Greek salads and four signature house-made dips, including Hummus, Tzatziki, Melitzanosalata (eggplant dip) and Tirokafteri (spicy roasted red pepper).

Brian and Kristine Ellis are the husband-wife team behind the new eatery. The local couple brings years of management, leadership, and team-building experience that they’ve used to create a fun and efficient work environment, so each and every guest has an exceptional dining experience. The pair has lived in Central Oregon for many years and is excited to share the restaurant’s homegrown recipes with the community they call home, expanding availability to healthier dining options in the area.

“Brian and I have loved watching this come together,” said Kristine Ellis. “We’ve poured our hearts into this new venture and seeing the joy that we’re bringing to the community through serving fresh and delicious food makes the journey so worth it.”

Aligning with The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill’s mission to Live Your Life Deliciously, everything is prepared in house with high-quality ingredients that bring traditional flavors from recipes that have been used for generations. The concept offers a wide variety of customizable options, including the Classic Greek Salad or Rice Bowl with a choice of Gyro Meat, Salmon, or several other protein choices. Guests can also indulge in unique offerings, like made-to-order, fresh Feta Fries and must-have desserts like Baklava Ice Cream and Rice Pudding.

The Ellis’ favorite meal starts with a crisp Greek Salad and 4-Dip Sampler, followed by the delicious Great Greek Gyro entrée and unique Baklava Ice Cream for dessert.

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill also specializes in catering large parties, events, meetings and is perfect for family gatherings, offering memorable, mouth-watering Mediterranean spreads complete with bold flavors that leave a lasting impression. Choose from build-your-own Gyros and savory Souvlaki Skewers, accompanied by buttery Rice Pilaf, crisp Greek Salad, authentic dips and delectable desserts to impress guests at any event.

The Bend restaurant serves lunch and dinner with dine-in, pick-up, catering and delivery options from 11am-8pm daily. The restaurant also offers free WIFI, indoor seating for over 40 guests and patio seating for 18 guests.

About The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill:

The award-winning Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is a leading franchise within the Greek, Mediterranean, and Middle Eastern fast-casual restaurant industry, offering a vivacious and flavorful menu inspired by foods in the Mediterranean diet. Every dish is made fresh, in-house from authentic recipes passed down generation after generation. Co-founded by two culinary trained, third-generation restauranteurs, Nick A. Della Penna and Trent Jones, The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is now among the Starpoint Brands constellation of trusted companies representing the very best in their industries.

thegreatgreekgrill.com