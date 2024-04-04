The Harney County Fair & Rodeo Celebrates a Century of Tradition

(Youth at Harney County Fair and Rodeo | Photo by Deb Raney)

The Harney County Fair and Rodeo is gearing up for its historic 100th anniversary, promising an unforgettable celebration of agriculture, community, and cowboy culture. Taking place in Burns, Oregon, September 3-7, the centennial festivities will showcase a myriad of events that honor the area’s rich history.

“This year we are highlighting western heritage and giving people an opportunity to experience what it was like to live in the west a long time ago,” said Craig Neher, Harney County Fair board president. “Many of the traditions that were practiced on the farms and ranches of Harney County in 1924, are still in place today.”

The Fair kicks off Tuesday, September 3 and is free to attend with on-site parking just $10/day. Along with 4-H exhibits, livestock shows and auctions, the Harney County Fair will host a series of homesteading classes that will teach skills like beekeeping, fermenting, home butchering, candle making, and more. There will be a classic car show, food vendors, a Kid’s Corner featuring games and activities, and live entertainment throughout the weekend.

New to the Fair this year, the Old Time Tractor Show organized by Central Oregon Antique Engine & Tractor Association will be open all-day Thursday-Saturday. Enthusiasts and fairgoers can peruse a display of vintage machinery, historic tractors, restored steam engines, and other farm implements that showcase the agricultural roots that have shaped the region over the past century.

In a nod to the Fair’s centennial milestone, a new event, 100 Horses, will feature a spectacular procession of, you guessed it, 100 grand horses that will lead the Fair parade through downtown Burns on Saturday, September 7, and will also appear in the grand entry of the rodeo on both Friday and Saturday nights. Sponsored by local businesses and residents, these horses will form a procession, symbolizing a century of community support and collaboration. “With only 100 horse sponsorships available, we encourage anyone interested in highlighting their business or memorializing a family member to reach out to the Fair office soon,” said Neher.

The highlight of the weekend will be the heart-pounding Open Rodeo on September 6 and 7, a showcase of traditional cowboy competitions that have thrilled audiences for generations. Doors open at 7:15pm both nights and attendees can expect to see displays of skill and courage, including horse roping, team branding, barrel racing, jack & jill ribbon roping, and a crowd favorite, cowhide races. “This year we are bringing bull and bronc riding back,” said Neher, “and with up to $5000 added to some of these events, we expect to see some of the best cowboys in the circuit coming to Harney County to compete.”

The Open Rodeo will also feature a performance from the Molalla Rodeo Drill Team, mini-bull riding, pee-wee barrel races, semi-truck races, and the popular Queen’s Race, where rodeo queens from across the region race their horses down a straight away. “Our centennial rodeo queen, Rylee Wilkinson, is a sixth generation Harney County rancher, third generation Harney County Rodeo Queen, and is the reigning champion from last year’s Queen’s Race,” said Jessica Smith, the Fair Court and Sponsor Coordinator. “Come out and cheer Rylee on and let’s watch her try to take the crown again in the centennial Queen’s Race.”

Closing out the night on both September 6 and 7, is the Flatbed Concert Series featuring performances by the talented Whip Wilson and Chad Bushell. Prepare to be entertained as these artists bring their unique blend of country and western music to the stage, creating a lively atmosphere for fairgoers to dance the night away.

“The Harney County Fair & Rodeo is special because it showcases our community for what we still are,” said Smith. “We are still the county with traditional family values, full of real cowboys doing the same work their grandfathers did using horses, cow dogs, ropes, reins, and flatbed trucks.”

The 100th Anniversary of the Harney County Fair and Rodeo promises to be a unique experience, uniting the community in a celebration of western heritage and the enduring spirit of the American West. Join us September 3-7 in Burns, Oregon, for a week of festivities that pay homage to a century of tradition, resilience, and community pride.

harneycountyor.gov/harney-county-fair-rodeo-race-meet