The Healy Foundation Grants $7,500 to Family Access Network

The Family Access Network (FAN) received a generous $7,500 grant from The Healy Foundation (formerly the Bill Healy Foundation) to support FAN operations throughout Central Oregon. Having recently expanded operations, FAN now serves nearly all schools in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties, linking families in need to the vital services that will help them regain stability. FAN provides a convenient one-stop location within schools where kids can find help with needs like nourishing food, well-fitted clothing, health care and much more.

“We are grateful for The Healy Foundation’s support of FAN’s mission to bring assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN executive director. “Their partnership and their care for the community are deeply appreciated.”

The Healy Foundation exists to build community and support the environment and youth by awarding unrestricted grants in Oregon and Hawai’i, and also awards scholarships to women graduating high school in Oregon each year. They partner with nonprofit teams working to mitigate climate change, protect ecosystems, educate and advocate for youth and reduce child poverty. The Foundation values collaboration, authenticity, compassion, responsiveness and continuous learning.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 30 advocates at 66 sites in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call 541-693-5675.