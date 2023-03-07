The High Desert Stampede is Nearly Here!

(Photo by Roseanna Sales | Courtesy of High Desert Stampede)

The Coastal High Desert Stampede presented by Pahlisch arrives in beautiful Redmond, Oregon in a few short weeks! This annual PRCA NFR Playoff Series ProRodeo is back bigger than ever as one of the top 60 rodeos in the country. Join us for one or all four nights for live and in-person fun April 5-8 at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center’s First Interstate Bank Center. Catch a football from funnyman JJ Harrison or meet WPRA Announcer of the Year, Steve Kenyon, in person! With more added money than ever before, the top athletes in the sport are ready to compete each night! As if that’s not enough, we’re Bringing You the Stars in the chutes with Bridwell ProRodeo’s A-String bucking horses and bulls alongside Calgary Stampede and Corey & Lange NFR quality livestock! Let’s rodeo!

Wednesday, April 5, 2023

10am Steer Wrestling, Team Roping and Tie Down Slack

5pm Kickoff Party

7pm Broncs, Bulls & Beauties PRCA ProRodeo Special Section

Thursday, April 6, 2023

10am Barrel Racing Slack

4pm Chute 9 Pavilion Tailgate Party w/JJ Harrison & Steve Kenyon

5pm Doors Open & Vendor Fair

7pm PRCA NFR Playoff Series Performance

9pm Chute 9 Official After Party

Friday, April 7, 2023

4pm Chute 9 Pavilion Taigate Party w/JJ Harrison & Steve Kenyon

5pm Doors Open & Vendor Fair

7pm PRCA NFR Playoff Series Performance

9pm Chute 9 Official After Party

Saturday, April 8, 2023

10am Rascal Rodeo

3pm Rodeo Rhett’s Roundup

4pm Chute 9 Pavilion Tailgate Party w/JJ Harrison & Steve Kenyon

5pm Doors Open & Vendor Fair

7pm PRCA NFR Playoff Series Performance

9pm Chute 9 Official After Party

General Admission tickets now available at Coastal in Redmond, and Reserved Seating or GA tickets available online at highdesertstampede.com.

All events at Deschutes Fair & Expo First Interstate Bank Center unless otherwise noted.

Purchase your tickets today — they’re $5 more at the door!

Experience the High Desert Stampede by staying close to the action. The High Desert Stampede is offering camp sites for RV dry camping at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo. Bring your RV and camp with your friends or take the opportunity to make new friends.

$50 reserves the whole weekend and you can come and go as you please.

Chute 9 Pavilion — New Venue

Kickoff your fun filled evening with our Chute 9 Pavilion Tailgate Party — each day at 4pm.

End each night with the Chute 9 After Party in the Chute 9 Pavilion located immediately in front of First Interstate Bank Center at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. Music, dancing, food, fun and more!

