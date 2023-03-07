The High Desert Stampede is Nearly Here!

(Photo by Roseanna Sales | Courtesy of High Desert Stampede)
The Coastal High Desert Stampede presented by Pahlisch arrives in beautiful Redmond, Oregon in a few short weeks! This annual PRCA NFR Playoff Series ProRodeo is back bigger than ever as one of the top 60 rodeos in the country. Join us for one or all four nights for live and in-person fun April 5-8 at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center’s First Interstate Bank Center. Catch a football from funnyman JJ Harrison or meet WPRA Announcer of the Year, Steve Kenyon, in person! With more added money than ever before, the top athletes in the sport are ready to compete each night! As if that’s not enough, we’re Bringing You the Stars in the chutes with Bridwell ProRodeo’s A-String bucking horses and bulls alongside Calgary Stampede and Corey & Lange NFR quality livestock! Let’s rodeo!
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
10am Steer Wrestling, Team Roping and Tie Down Slack
5pm Kickoff Party
7pm Broncs, Bulls & Beauties PRCA ProRodeo Special Section
Thursday, April 6, 2023
10am Barrel Racing Slack
4pm Chute 9 Pavilion Tailgate Party w/JJ Harrison & Steve Kenyon
5pm Doors Open & Vendor Fair
7pm PRCA NFR Playoff Series Performance
9pm Chute 9 Official After Party
Friday, April 7, 2023
4pm Chute 9 Pavilion Taigate Party w/JJ Harrison & Steve Kenyon
5pm Doors Open & Vendor Fair
7pm PRCA NFR Playoff Series Performance
9pm Chute 9 Official After Party
Saturday, April 8, 2023
10am Rascal Rodeo
3pm Rodeo Rhett’s Roundup
4pm Chute 9 Pavilion Tailgate Party w/JJ Harrison & Steve Kenyon
5pm Doors Open & Vendor Fair
7pm PRCA NFR Playoff Series Performance
9pm Chute 9 Official After Party
General Admission tickets now available at Coastal in Redmond, and Reserved Seating or GA tickets available online at highdesertstampede.com.
All events at Deschutes Fair & Expo First Interstate Bank Center unless otherwise noted.
Purchase your tickets today — they’re $5 more at the door!
Make Your Reservation Today
Experience the High Desert Stampede by staying close to the action. The High Desert Stampede is offering camp sites for RV dry camping at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo. Bring your RV and camp with your friends or take the opportunity to make new friends.
$50 reserves the whole weekend and you can come and go as you please.
Chute 9 Pavilion — New Venue
Kickoff your fun filled evening with our Chute 9 Pavilion Tailgate Party — each day at 4pm.
End each night with the Chute 9 After Party in the Chute 9 Pavilion located immediately in front of First Interstate Bank Center at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. Music, dancing, food, fun and more!