The Indigo Bride Wins Oregon Bride’s “Best Of” Awards for 2023

((L-R) Alisha Reicks-Sturgill, Bree Denman, Victoria Licciardello, Kelsey Doyle | Photo by The Vanity Portrait Studio)

“Best Wedding Planner” Outside of Portland.

Oregon Bride’s Annual Awards “Best Of” Awards were held at The Nines Hotel in Portland on July 25, 2023. The Indigo Bride won Best Wedding Planner-Outside of Portland.

The Nines Hotel, A Luxury Collection, Portland was the perfect setting for Oregon Bride’s Best of 2023 gala with its artistic details, sleek ballrooms and array of spaces for mingling. The inspiration for this year’s event was “summer glitz” inspired by summer festivals.

These awards are based on votes casted by past clients, guests and other wedding professionals.

The Indigo Bride team was ﬁlled with euphoria upon securing the coveted title of “Best Wedding Planner-Outside of Portland” for the illustrious year of 2023. In the wake of a surge in weddings following the conclusion of the pandemic, their elation is ampliﬁed as they revel in the well-deserved recognition of this award.

About The Indigo Bride:

In 2017, Bree Denman established The Indigo Bride, driven by an unwavering passion for crafting personalized events that imprint enduring memories and deliver extraordinary moments for both couples and their cherished guests. Our mission also encompasses fostering an environment where couples and their families can bask in the joy of their momentous wedding day.

The ethos underpinning our operations is as vital as the impeccable service we oﬀer. Anchored in our core values, we orchestrate the ﬁnest service and extend genuine care to our couples. With a deep respect for our couples and industry peers, we champion honesty and transparency. Our approach centers on solutions, swiftly and thoughtfully resolving challenges that arise. Inclusivity forms the cornerstone of our philosophy, as we revel in honoring couples of every race, gender, sexual orientation, nationality, age, and ability.

theindigobride.com