The NOW Massage Opens First Bend Boutique

(Photo courtesy of The NOW Massage)

The NOW Massage, a growing franchise disrupting the wellness space with high-quality, affordable massage services in an inspired setting, will open its first Bend location on Tuesday, October 10. The boutique, located at 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 155, will be owned and operated by Bend residents Tyler and Molly King.

“The NOW Bend offers a much-needed escape from the stress and digital overload of our day-to-day lives,” said Franchise Owner Tyler King. “We look forward to creating a next-level oasis for rest and relaxation in our community.” Together with his wife Molly, the duo brings a wealth of entrepreneurial experience in retail and real estate development to their new endeavor with The NOW.

For the boutique’s grand opening week from Tuesday, October 10 to Tuesday, October 17, all massage bookings will receive a complimentary enhancement. Guests can choose from two of The NOW’s best-selling signature add-on treatments to amplify their therapeutic massage: Fresh Eyes, a soothing, hydrating eye mask with vitamins and antioxidants, or Herbal Heat Therapy, in which heat packs are used on the neck and back during treatment to provide a deeper sense of relaxation.

The NOW’s Ritual Membership offers guests an opportunity to make massage a part of their monthly or bi-monthly self-care routine with packages that include savings on massages, roll over credits, perks and more.

In addition to the Bend location, the Kings recently opened a NOW boutique in Portland’s Hawthorne neighborhood and will soon open a location in Portland’s Pearl District, with future expansion plans on the horizon.

To schedule an appointment for a massage at The NOW Bend, guests can book online, download The NOW app or call 323-892-4242.

About The NOW Massage:

The NOW Massage was designed as an oasis to disconnect from the outside world and reconnect within. The NOW Massage’s goal is to offer high-quality, customizable massage services without the time commitment and cost of a traditional spa. The NOW Massage’s interiors have been recognized by press and influencers for its elevated aesthetic, inspired by exotic destinations from around the world. With boutiques currently open from coast to coast and steady expansion on the horizon, The NOW Massage is looking forward to bringing its thoughtfully crafted menu, healing products and signature design to cities all over the United States.

The NOW Massage Bend:

Address: 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 155, Bend, OR 97702

Phone: 323-435-9767

Hours: Monday- Saturday, 10am-9pm; Sunday 10am-8pm

Menu & Pricing

thenowmassage.com