The Peaks 360 Commits to Supporting The Giving Plate to Help Combat Hunger in Central Oregon

The Peaks 360 residential development has recently announced financial contributions to The Giving Plate, a local nonprofit that serves over 3,500 community members daily with a variety of hunger-relief programs, many of which have a focus on childhood hunger.

“As the community grows, so does the demand for food, and it has been difficult at times to keep up with that growth,” said Ranae Staley, the nonprofit’s executive director. “Their funding this year has put us in a position to hire an operations director to oversee our programs as we continue to grow and serve the community.”

The Peaks 360 made a two year commitment to assist The Giving Plate in increasing its operational capacity, through an annual grant of $25,000, matched by the nonprofit.

In addition to providing grants to increase operational capacity, The Peaks 360 was among the first entities to sponsor a program called the “Kid’s Korner Mobile Pantry,” a mobile food pantry that aims to teach dignity and responsibility to food insecure children in the area.

“Housed in a specially designed bus, our unique mobile pantry empowers children to explore, choose, and take home their favorite food items in a fun and welcoming environment, giving them a voice in their food choices,” said Ranae Staley. “Through our Kid’s Korner Cash incentive program, children learn financial literacy, budgeting, and responsible decision-making, preparing them for a brighter future.”

The entire team behind the development is supportive of these efforts. The primary goal in this project is to support local nonprofits, and a significant portion of the profits made will be given to nonprofit organizations in the area.

The team behind the development said that The Peaks 360 is the means for generating the proceeds to donate to the non-profits, and they are passionate about sustainable, responsible development to generate these proceeds.

The Peaks 360 has future plans to connect with local nonprofits aside from The Giving Plate to help ensure healthy growth in the Redmond and greater Central Oregon community.

About The Peaks 360 — Situated on 710 acres to the west of Redmond, The Peaks 360 is a modern rural residential housing community that meets the changing needs of homebuyers, while utilizing innovative technology for long-term environmental sustainability.

thepeaks360.com