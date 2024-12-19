(Photo courtesy of Redmond Air Center)

A Forest Service Aviation Hub in the PNW

The Redmond Air Center (RAC) serves as a U.S. Forest Service hub for regional training, aviation resources and wildland firefighting support in the Pacific Northwest.

The RAC was founded back in 1961 when fire operations managers came to the conclusion that the region needed a centralized fire operations facility. According to Air Center Manager Maurice Evans, Redmond was selected from a number of other local options due to the size and quality of the existing airport, and the overall favorable weather conditions.

Evans has a long career with the U.S. Forest Service, stretching back to the early 90s when he began his career as a Forester with the Apalachicola Ranger District in Florida. “Throughout my career, I have served in various jobs in Natural Resources Management and Fire Management, which helped prepare me for my current role since 2012, the Redmond Air Center Manager.” Evans said.

According to Evans, the mission of RAC is, “to provide quality service to Federal, State and local wildland fire management agencies by supporting and managing national and shared resources.

These shared resources include many groups that play an important role in helping the RAC achieve their mission and serve the PNW.

Smokejumpers are well known for being ready to fight fires at a moment’s notice. Smokejumpers are primarily an initial attack for suppressing wildland fires. By air or by land, smokejumpers respond to any fire by the most effective and efficient means available. Of course, many people know them for their ability to parachute out of airplanes to reach the fire, hence their name.

The Redmond Interagency Hotshot Crew, like others across the country, are a highly trained and specialized wildland fire crew. Interagency Hotshot Crews perform some of the most demanding and hazardous tasks in firefighting. Evan’s says they also provide a developmental program designed to give future managers a sound background in fire suppression, prescribed fire and leadership.

The Redmond Airtanker Base provides supervision, coordination, and contract administration of assigned air tankers, while also maintaining retardant storage and air tanker loading equipment for delivery to wildland fires throughout the Western United States.

The Redmond Interagency Support Cache is another important factor. According to Evans, “We are one of five Type 1 caches in the nation. We support Type 1, 2 and 3 wildland fire incidents. We are responsible for maintaining, repairing, transporting and accounting for fire equipment and supplies. The cache also operates the regional Pump Shop that is cost effective with quality service for all users.”

In addition, the mission at RAC is supported by; the Regional Aviation Group, which provides guidance for regional air operations, contract administration for aircraft, and pilots for lead planes and smokejumper aircraft; the Pacific Northwest Training Center, which operates all facets of the RAC’s regional aviation and Fire Management training programs; and the Administrative Section, which provides support services for all programs located at the RAC.

Besides fire suppression and response, the RAC is a major contributor to both the local and national economy with expenditures exceeding $11 million dollars annually. According to Evans, “We employ about 200 plus employees and can increase during fire emergencies. Community involvement and building relationships is very important to the RAC and the leadership.”

Lastly, the main challenge the RAC and their associated groups are all facing centers around employment, and the rising cost of living in Central Oregon. According to Evans, “Hiring and retention, due to affordability when it comes to housing and rent, is a main challenge.”