The truth about information leaks

How many times this year (and last) we have heard about personal data leaks from different companies. And these are world-famous companies that seem to have access to cutting-edge technologies and have budgets that allow these technologies to be implemented.

However, there are companies that we have never heard of to be hacked. And the first thought is good for you! Information security is so well-established that we were able to protect ourselves from attacks by intruders, so clearly prevent information leaks… As practice shows, everything can be much more trivial – it takes an average of about six months for a company to detect a leak.

And it is important to understand that a data leak is not necessarily a leak of a couple of million accounts. Any data leak is a leak. Even if employee sent one file to his friends. Most companies will not admit that they have leaked.

This is done not only because the reputation of the company suffers. After all, if they allowed it once, where is the guarantee that they will not allow it again? In addition, the attackers, realizing that the very possibility of a successful attack exists, will almost certainly try to attack the same company. We know of cases when companies have become victims of cybercriminals several times in a row.

In addition, companies often deliberately conceal leaks, even if they became aware of it. A well-known example – the company Uber, which hid, deliberately, during the year, the very fact of the break-in. Uber preferred to negotiate with the intruders to remove all the data. Needless to say, if you try to hide something like this, your reputation, if the truth is revealed, will suffer much more? And the truth will come out sooner or later, maybe due to an employee who resents the management.

On the other hand, hacking is, to some extent, useful. You get information about weaknesses in your security system, which means you can close it and fix it. An investigation will reveal other weaknesses that are specifically related to this. And maybe one breakthrough will warn you of other breakthroughs that may follow. Therefore, in particular, such software as Monitask are important – they allow you to collect evidence of the leak that occurred, and thus to conduct an analysis of the incident, allowing you to avoid similar in the future.

Moreover, practice shows that such data leaks are caused by insider attacks. That is, people who work or have worked for the company and decided to earn on the side – helping competitors or opening a business using your customers or suppliers. And in such cases, employee monitoring software is very important, because it helps to identify insiders, through anomaly detector that tracks deviations from usual behavior, through filtering of emails and social networks, through the technique of digital tags that allow you to track the movement and change of important files.

Leaks do not need to be frightened of, you need to build your protection and regularly update it, and then the probability of a leak noticeably reduced, and in the case of the leak itself, you can minimize your losses.