These Outdoor Photo Contest Entries are Wild 

With just under a month left to submit your photos to the 2022 Outdoor Photo Contest, the competition is heating up and we are blown away by the quality of this year’s submissions! Featured in this email is just a handful of this year’s entries.

Advocacy is all about great storytelling and often images say far more than words. Our Outdoor Photo Contest inspires the exploration of the wild places that surround and sustain us, and helps us protect these wildlands by telling their stories.

This year’s prizes include a package from ProPhoto Supply worth $250, a two-night stay at Smith Creek Lodge, Trout Creek Wilderness Resort, Alsea River House, or Barking Mad Farm, a photography masterclass from Greg Vaughn and more!

Submissions close on September 5 at midnight

Submit your photos in five categories:

Wildlands & Waters — From stunning peaks and vibrant forests to dynamic rivers, featuring wildlands and waters as a unique part of Oregon's natural heritage.

Wildlife — Featuring Oregon's incredible diversity of native fish and wildlife.

Endangered Places — Giving special focus to Oregon's climate forests.

People — Featuring the people who enjoy Oregon outdoors.

Social Media Photography — Giving space to up-and-coming phone and social media photographers.

Explore the prizes, sponsors, past winners and contest guidelines at photocontest.oregonwild.org

Looking for inspiration? Learn from the pros at Pro Photo, Sigma Lenses, and Oregon Wild on a photography hike to Boulder Lake this Sunday, August 14, 1-4pm PDT.

