Think Wild Hosting Third Annual Baby Shower for Baby Wildlife on May 21

(Photo courtesy of Think Wild Central Oregon)

Springtime gives birth to an abundance of baby wildlife here in Central Oregon, which means Think Wild, our local wildlife rehabilitation hospital, is entering the busiest time of the year — baby season!

To prepare for an increase in patients, Think Wild is hosting their Third Annual “Baby Season Baby Shower” on Sunday, May 21 at Bend Cider Co. in Tumalo from 3-6pm. This family-friendly fundraiser will feature a silent auction, raffles, live music, games, food, and drinks. Bend Cider Co. will donate $3 from every cider purchase to Think Wild, and the first 200 event-goers will receive a free wildlife window decal. The event is sponsored by Visit Bend, Charles Schwab, First Interstate Bank, and Villano MD.

The baby shower event is a donation drive and fundraiser for Think Wild. You can find the wish list online and bring needed supplies or donations to the baby shower event. You can also get involved remotely by ordering supplies to be sent directly to the wildlife hospital and by participating in the silent auction online.

As Think Wild prepares for baby season, there are other ways that you can help too, mainly by being informed and aware. As wildlife become more active in the spring, humans are more likely to come across wildlife while out recreating, in local parks, or even in their yards. It’s important to give wildlife space, but also to look out for injured or orphaned wildlife.

If an animal does appear to be injured or orphaned, get in touch with Think Wild! You can call or text their wildlife hotline at 541-241-8680 between 8am and 5pm, seven days a week. Think Wild’s staff will be able to tell the age, condition, and species of the animal from the photo and talk you through what the next course of action should be.

Here are things to consider when you find an animal:

Wild animals have unique nutritional, feeding, care, and rehabilitation requirements, and removing or capturing wildlife from the wild and keeping it in captivity without a permit is against the law.

Do not feed wildlife. Improper diet lacks necessary nutrition and can be lethal to the animal.

If your pet has caught a wild animal, it will need help as soon as possible from a licensed wildlife rehabilitator or veterinarian. Bring the pet indoors immediately as a dog or cat will remember where the nest is and may put other animals at risk. Contain the injured animal in a box or crate for transport to Think Wild.

Sometimes baby birds and mammals fall from their nests. Look and listen for the parents from a distance to see if you can spot a nest or adult of the same species nearby. If so, it may be possible to reunite the baby with the parents.

It is common for some baby wildlife to be left alone while the parent hunts or forages. Do not assume a baby animal is orphaned just because they are alone — wait to see if the parent returns. If mom doesn’t come back for over a day or you suspect an injury, contact Think Wild.

Rabbits are very fragile and easily frightened. You can prevent harm to them by checking your yard carefully for rabbit nests before you mow. Baby rabbits found alone in a nest are usually not orphans. Currently no rehabilitators in Oregon can accept rabbits for care due to Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus-2 in Oregon, a highly pathogenic and contagious calicivirus affecting all rabbits, domestic or wild, and closely related species. It does not infect other animals or people but is often fatal for rabbits.

If you suspect an animal is injured or orphaned, or have any questions, call or text Think Wild’s hotline: 541-241-8680

To learn more about Think Wild’s Third Annual Baby Season Baby Shower, RSVP for the event, purchase supplies, and access the silent auction, please visit the event page on Think Wild’s website: thinkwildco.org/babyshower.

About Think Wild:

Think Wild is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization located in Bend. Our mission is to inspire the High Desert community to care for and protect native wildlife through rescue and rehabilitation, outreach and education, and conservation. We provide veterinary treatment and care at the wildlife hospital, staffed by expert wildlife rehabilitation staff, animal husbandry volunteers, and our staff veterinarian. Wildlife conflicts or injuries can be reported to our Wildlife Hotline at 541-241-8680, which is monitored seven days a week from 9am to 5pm.

thinkwildco.org • Instagram • Facebook @thinkwildco