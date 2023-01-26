Think Wild Hosting Volunteer Open House at Worthy Brewing

(Photo courtesy of Think Wild Central Oregon)

On February 2, Think Wild will host a Volunteer Open House event at Worthy Brewing (Hop Mahal Room) from 5:30-7:30pm. The goal of this event is to provide current and potential volunteers with information about all of the different ways to get involved with Think Wild and help native wildlife.

Attendees will receive complimentary beer and have the opportunity to meet with Think Wild staff from different program areas to learn about the many roles available in wildlife husbandry, education, and conservation. Volunteers of all experience levels and availability are encouraged to attend, and there are one-time, group opportunities as well as long-term roles. Think Wild also offers workshops and seminars for volunteers to develop additional skills and knowledge relevant to their positions.

Examples of Think Wild volunteer opportunities include assisting in food preparation and care of baby mammals and birds, planting beaver habitat on high desert landscapes in Central and Eastern Oregon, and supporting wildlife education programs for K-12 youth. Join the Volunteer Open House event to learn more about opportunities that may interest you!

About Think Wild:

Think Wild is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization located in Bend, Oregon. Our mission is to inspire the High Desert community to care for and protect native wildlife through rescue and rehabilitation, outreach and education, and conservation. We provide veterinary treatment and care at the wildlife hospital, staffed by expert wildlife rehabilitation staff, animal husbandry volunteers, and our staff veterinarian. Wildlife conflicts or injuries can be reported to our Wildlife Hotline at 541-241-8680, which is monitored seven days a week from 9am to 3pm.

thinkwildco.org