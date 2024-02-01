Think Wild Offers Valentine’s Day Local Flower & Gift Delivery Service

(Photo courtesy of Think Wild)

This Valentine’s Day, Think Wild is partnering with local businesses to offer local, sustainable gifts and delivery services throughout Central Oregon.

Each Valentine’s Day gift package includes a local, handmade dried or live bouquet from Stumpmunk Farms and a native wildlife card from local photographer Sue Dougherty at Offleash Photography. Additional items such as toffee from Holm Made Toffee Co, local honey from Broadus Bees, Think Wild mugs, private wildlife release certificates, and enclosure naming opportunities are available as well. Delivery service within Central Oregon can be added for an extra fee. Funds raised support local wildlife conservation, education, and rehabilitation.

To purchase a Valentine’s gift, visit Think Wild’s website (thinkwildco.org/valentines-day) and order by Sunday, February 11, 2024. Orders can be picked up at Think Wild at 62410 Erickson Rd. in Bend between 8am and 3pm on Tuesday, February 13 or Valentine’s Day, February 14. Deliveries will take place on Wednesday, February 14 before 5pm.

About Think Wild:

Think Wild is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization located in Bend, Oregon. Our mission is to inspire the High Desert community to care for and protect native wildlife through rescue and rehabilitation, outreach and education, and conservation. We provide veterinary treatment and care at the wildlife hospital, staffed by expert wildlife rehabilitation staff, animal husbandry volunteers, and our staff veterinarian. Wildlife conflicts or injuries can be reported to our Wildlife Hotline at 541-241-8680, which is monitored seven days a week from 9am to 3pm. \

thinkwildco.org • Instagram • Facebook @thinkwildco