We will identify the challenges that many women face at various stages of their career development, from grade school all the way up to executive leadership positions.

The key takeaway will be to leave more informed about how we can collectively make improvements in supporting women leaders in our organizations and as a society.

We’ll have plenty of time for networking — plus bites and beverages provided by Deschutes Brewery and AVID Cider.

Featured Speakers

Luann Abrams

Founder and CEO of CEOX

Lisa Keown

Career and Technical Education Coordinator for Bend High

Laura Breit

CEO and Managing Principal of Colbreit Engineering

Jess Orozco

SVP of Sales at Platform.sh

This Thursday!

What’s Brewing

Breaking Barriers for Women in Business

March 16 | 5-7:30pm

Tetherow Pavilion

Register Online:

$25 Members | $40 Non-Members

At the Door:

$30 Members | $45 Non-Members

