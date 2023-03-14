Cascade Business News
(Graphic courtesy of Bend Chamber)

We will identify the challenges that many women face at various stages of their career development, from grade school all the way up to executive leadership positions.

The key takeaway will be to leave more informed about how we can collectively make improvements in supporting women leaders in our organizations and as a society.

We’ll have plenty of time for networking — plus bites and beverages provided by Deschutes Brewery and AVID Cider.

Featured Speakers

Luann Abrams
Founder and CEO of CEOX

Lisa Keown
Career and Technical Education Coordinator for Bend High

Laura Breit
CEO and Managing Principal of Colbreit Engineering

Jess Orozco
SVP of Sales at Platform.sh

This Thursday!
What’s Brewing
Breaking Barriers for Women in Business
March 16 | 5-7:30pm
Tetherow Pavilion
Register Online:
$25 Members | $40 Non-Members
At the Door:
$30 Members | $45 Non-Members
