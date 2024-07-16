This Week!

Cascade Business News
COMMERCE & COFFEE
@ J Bar J Youth Services

July 18 | 8-9:30am
J Bar J Youth Services 
FREE for Members | $10 for Non-Members
Registration Required

Come extend your professional network at J Bar J Youth Services during the Oregon High Desert Classics! J Bar J will be raffling off TWO tickets to the Week 2 Saturday, July 27 Grand Prix Dinner in the VIP Tent!

Hear from our featured nonprofits: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon, Grandma’s House of Central Oregon and Anti-Trafficking Project.

