Three Bend-based Startups Compete for $3,000 & the BVC Stage this Thursday

Only two days remain until ten Early Stage companies take the stage at Worthy Brewing for Central Oregon PubTalk: The Road to BVC! Don’t miss your chance to vote for your favorite startup.

Hundreds of applicants from around the country applied for a chance to pitch at the 20th Annual Bend Venture Conference (BVC). Of the Early Stage submissions, three Bend companies were selected to the semifinalist round — FiOR Innovation, Polaris and Symphony Markets.

In a recent interview with Bend Bulletin, Polaris’ CEO Brian Love said, “We’re delighted to be a semifinalist. Even if we don’t win, this is a positive signal that we have a product that’s valuable. It’s validation from people looking at startups.”

Come root on the local entrepreneurs and see the leading innovators bringing new ideas to market as they pitch live at Worthy Brewing this Thursday. Be in the audience to help decide which finalists advance to present at the BVC in October and the company that garners the most audience votes will walk away with a check for $3,000, courtesy of Washington Trust Bank.

Central Oregon PubTalk: The Road to BVC

Thursday, September 28

4:30pm Networking | 5:30pm Program

Worthy Brewing

