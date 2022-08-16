Three Rivers to Hold Furrrrrrrrst-ever Pars for Paws Golf Tournament

Three Rivers Humane Society announced today it will hold the furrrrrrrrst-ever Pars for Paws Golf Tournament, Saturday, September 17.

Presented by Gary Gruner Chevrolet and held at Desert Peaks Golf Course, the event will put the FUN in fundraiser with a helicopter raining down a golf ball drop on the driving range providing the winner closest to the pin with $100 in cash and an annual couple’s pass to Desert Peaks valued at $700.

The event, which is also supported by premier sponsors Mud Bay, Indian Head Casino and Hooker Creek, will feature two 9-hole shotgun scramble starts, one at 9am and the second at 1pm. With a $25,000 hole-in-one prize, a free catered lunch, additional items including high-value gift cards and a free golf club for every player, the event is expected to be a sell-out.

There will be cash prizes for longest drive, longest drive with a putter, longest marshmallow drive, closest to the pin, straightest drive and lowest par. With views of the beautiful Cascades, this family-oriented course offers a challenge for everyone.

The cost is $100 per player or $400 for a golf foursome. Sign up today via the Three Rivers Humane Society website.

Funds raised from the event will help with ever-increasing costs to care for the animals. In the past 18 months, the costs to operate the shelter have increased dramatically. From wages to food costs, to medicines and supplies — we are facing our strongest headwinds ever. It now costs nearly $29 per day to house a dog at our facility.

“We are determined to maintain a high level of service to our community no matter what the challenges,” said Stephen Drynan, executive director of Three Rivers Humane Society. “This event is not only fun, it will drive much needed funds to supporting the homeless animals of our community to find their forever home.”

Three Rivers Humane Society has been working for many decades to be Jefferson County’s primary resource for adoption, spay/neuter services, addressing overpopulations, animal neglect and animal control partnerships with law enforcement.

Find your new best furry friend by visiting Three Rivers Humane Society, 1694 SE McTaggart Road in Madras. The shelter is open 10am to 5pm Tuesday through Saturday.

centraloregonaf.org