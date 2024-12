Thursday Nights in December

(Graphic courtesy of High Desert Museum)

Experience the Museum every Thursday evening in December during Winter Nights—a special time of extended evening hours, engaging exhibitions and festive activities for all.

This Thursday, December 12, join us for Feels Like Flannel! Coinciding with our exhibition Blood, Sweat & Flannel, wear your favorite flannel shirt and be prepared to create flannel art!

Local food and beverage vendors will provide tasty samples, and dinner or a treat will be available in the Rimrock Café. Silver Sage Trading will offer complimentary gift wrapping. And everyone’s favorites — cookie decorating and storytelling — will be available all evening long.

Space is limited for Winter Nights — members and non-members … please RSVP today!

Winter Nights

Every Thursday in December, 4-7:30pm

Adults and member guests with RSVP: $10

Adults and member guests at door: $12

Ages 3-12 with RSVP or at door: $6

Ages 2 and under: Free

Members get in free!

Museum members who bring a nonmember guest will have their names entered into a raffle to win a wonderful Winter Nights prize!

RVSP

highdesertmuseum.org