Tiki Torch Passed to New Beach Hut Deli Owners

New faces and ideas as fresh as the famous sandwiches and salads they serve are on the menu as John Goodhouse and his son, Austin Goodhouse, take over as the new proprietors of Beach Hut Deli. The public is invited from to say hello to the new owners and bid farewell to Rich Taylor, who owned the restaurant since July 2016.

November 16, 2023

5-7pm

Beach Hut Deli Bend, 852 NW Brooks St, Bend

“As life-long Oregonians, this purchase was a natural fit for us as we’ve always enjoyed our excursions to Bend and its surroundings,” said John Goodhouse, who also owns with Austin Goodhouse the only other Beach Hut Deli in the state, in Tigard. “While the bustle of the Bend area is incredible, there’s still the same laid-back style that projects within the deli.”

Attendees will enjoy special drink prices during the event.

The Goodhouses have already implemented a couple changes: The restaurant has extended its operating to 7pm every day and live music from 5-7pm on Thursdays will begin in December.

Musicians interested in performing should contact Florian Raqueño Productions at liveitup@frproductionsllc.com.

“It’ll be the same vibe, same staff, just a change of lifeguard on duty,” Austin Goodhouse said.

beachhutdeli.com/store/bend