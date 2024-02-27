Cascade Business News
Today! Bend 101 — Focus on Higher Education in Central Oregon

Spend the evening getting to know the history of Bend, how it developed into what we experience today, and how we can contribute to a thriving community in the future.

Our seasonal focus will be on the development, status and future of the Higher Education System in Central Oregon. Representatives from both COCC and OSU-Cascades will be on hand to share and answer questions.

With Guest Speakers:

  • Damon Runberg, State Economist, Business Oregon
  • Kelly Cannon-Miller, Executive Director, Deschutes Historical Museum
  • Eric King, City Manager, City of Bend
  • Brian Ladd, Principal Broker, Cascade Hasson, Owner of Ladd Group
  • Laurie Chesley, Ph.D., President, Central Oregon Community College
  • Sherman Bloomer, Ph.D., Chancellor and Dean, Oregon State University -Cascades
  • Ron Paradis, Retired — Former Executive Director of College Relations, Central Oregon Community College
  • Kirk Schueler, Board Chair, Oregon State University Board of Trustees and President & CEO, Brooks Resources

BEND 101
February 27 | 5:30–8pm
Central Oregon Community College
$15 for Everyone
Register Now!

bendchamber.org

