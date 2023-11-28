Below are some options to spur your donating ideas.

HÚE (Hearts Unknown Education)

Today is Giving Tuesday and I’m hoping you will consider joining me in supporting HÚE (Hearts Unknown Education). For those who haven’t heard of it (or heard me raving about it since I’ve been on the Board when it first started), HÚE is a dynamic, new nonprofit organization that provides valuable opportunities for at-risk youth aged 6-18 to express themselves through art (painting, music, crafts), to connect with one another, and to learn appreciation of their special talents and perspectives. With an emphasis on “creative wellness,” HÚE is dedicated to helping youth who are in a tough place, struggling with anxiety, depression or even at risk of suicide. We support both youth and family members in finding community resources and improving communication and connection. Because of the at-risk nature of our target population, all our classes are provided free of charge. Want to learn more about HÚE? I encourage you to visit our website at ilovehue.org

HÚE started 18 months ago with a small group of four students in the back room of an art supply store. Word has certainly spread since then and we are growing exponentially, now serving over 120 Central Oregon youth! We’re at maximum capacity and have had to limit participation to approximately 60 students/week because of both space and staffing constraints. This means students rotate or come every other week.

This year, HÚE is raising funds through the Central Oregon Gives annual giving program, which allows you to donate to your favorite nonprofit(s) and receive a perk for donating (like a cup of coffee or a pint of beer)! Your donation to HÚE through Central Oregon Gives helps us raise money to continue our critical work supporting vulnerable youth.

GIVING ends December 31, 2023.

How to give?

Please visit the HÚE page on Central Oregon Gives (link below) and use the donate mechanism at the bottom of the page to GIVE. HÚE receives 100 percent of the donations submitted through the program. centraloregongives.com/nonprofit/hearts-unknown-education-hue-2.

Your generous and timely donation will help provide children with expanded art/programming space and resources, which will allow us to serve up to 150 youth each week (through after-school classes, events/performances, and as a drop-in space on weekends).

Donors like you really can change lives. Please help us make HÚE a safe space with room for all in the coming year.

ASK (A Smile for Kids)

As we approach the end of the year, we reflect on the achievements and the journey we’ve shared. Our commitment to creating smiles continues, and with your help, we will keep transforming lives one child at a time.

Remember, there’s still time to get involved in our 20 percent Match Fundraising Initiative with BottleDrop! This is a rare chance to amplify your donation and help even more kids get the braces they need. Let’s make the most of this opportunity together!

Today is also Giving Tuesday; here is the link if you’d like to donate today.

Click here to donate for GivingTuesday.

A Family For Every Child

This Giving Tuesday, give the gift of a permanent, loving home.

As people across the country prepare for the holiday season, many of us are beginning to decorate our homes, play holiday music, and sip on peppermint lattes. You may have recently visited family for the Thanksgiving holiday, or are preparing to travel to see family next month. The end of year is typically a time for family, friendship, and good tidings. However, for many of the 400,000 children in the foster system, the holiday season, not all children have the opportunity to spend time with their families.

Today we need your help more than ever to ensure as many of those foster children as possible find their forever home in 2024.

Join the national Giving Tuesday movement and change a child’s life. Your support today can mean a lifetime of difference for a child of the foster care system. Please, help us make sure that this is the last holiday season these kids will spend in the foster system.

With your assistance, we’ll be able to help even more children in 2024: providing adoption services, mentorship, emergency housing, education reengagement, and more.

$3,000 in 24 hours is a big goal, and we need your help to get there. Please, consider donating today in whatever way you can. With your help, we can make sure that every child has a permanent, loving home.

Bend-La Pine Education Foundation

We need your support.

Giving Tuesday is quickly approaching, a day of global giving, spreading kindness, and making a difference in our communities. Please consider the Education Foundation when making your generous donations!

The Bend-La Pine Education Foundation is an independent, nonprofit organization with a mission to support teachers and prepare students through our innovative academic STEM, art, music and wellness grants and scholarships. The Foundation has supported local schools, teachers and students for 35 years with over $2.1 million of investments over the years.

Your tax deductible donation directly supports the Foundation’s mission to provide funding opportunities to ALL schools in the Bend-La Pine School District, with a specific focus on Title 1 schools.

The need was extraordinary this year, over $135,000 in requests from educators, leaving many requests unfunded or partially funded as we stretched our limited dollars. Help us reach our goal of raising $35,000 to fund more grant requests in the future.

What does your donation support? Here are examples of grants funded in Fall 2023:

$1,250

Brock Magniscopes for 5th graders at Amity Creek

$2,000

First Interstate Bank sponsored: All About ORFF for Bear Creek Elementary’s music class, bringing different types of xylophones to the students.

$545

Supporting a texting and driving / constant motion unit in the AP Physics Class at Caldera High School

$800

“Why Water is Important to Central Oregon” science unit at Pilot Butte Middle School.

$2,000

An Embroidery Machine for Bend Tech Academy to support their students in business, marketing, design and creating fundraising opportunities.

Girls STEAM Institute

Girls STEAM Institute is a global nonprofit organization that prepares innovation, using technology to ideate and collaborate to solve world problems in the areas of climate change and mental and physical health. Girls 12-18 years old apply to receive training in teams to participate in a global competition to develop ideas and pitch to judges for commercial viability. Girls are mentored as servant leaders, develop self confidence and meet girls from other countries.

BEAT Children’s Theatre

Giving Tuesday is here! We’re super serious folks….

Please consider taking a moment today to support BEAT Children’s Theatre with a Giving Tuesday donation. Your support has helped BEAT be a vibrant part of our Central Oregon community for 18 years. We could not do what we do without you! Thank you so much, Central Oregon!

Deschutes Children’s Foundation

With your help, more nonprofits can make more of an impact. In 2022, 20 nonprofit partners saved $1.25 million dollars which were diverted into essential services for nearly 18,000 children and families across Central Oregon. That’s the far-reaching impact your donation to Deschutes Children’s Foundation carries!

This holiday season, we invite you to make a compassionate, tax-deductible gift impacting thousands of vulnerable children and families who need the resources offered across four DCF campuses.

Think Wild

Giving Tuesday is a global movement that encourages people to give to others and change their communities for the better.

By donating to Think Wild on Giving Tuesday, you help our organization protect Central Oregon’s native wildlife. With your support, Think Wild can provide care to injured and orphaned wildlife, offer youth and community wildlife education programs, implement beaver habitat conservation projects, build and improve wildlife rehabilitation enclosures, and obtain the necessary funds for the following year’s operations.

How does your donation make a difference?

$25 helps us provide wildlife education programs

$50 helps us administer intake exams for new wildlife patients

$100 helps us restore beaver habitat and riparian biodiversity

$250 helps us provide long-term care and medical treatments to critical patients

All donations help us further our mission by providing critical funding for our operations.

Want to get a head start on holiday shopping AND support Think Wild at the same time?

Shop all of our offerings!

Our goal is to raise $8000 today! Every donation, large or small, helps us work toward this goal. Thank you for your support!

Tower Theatre

Today you can join a global movement of generosity that impacts students right here in Central Oregon.

Our nonprofit LessonPLAN education programs provide world-class performing arts for every school district in the region and bring public, private and home school students into the theatre. This school year, our aim is to serve 8,000 students — a 35 percent increase over last year — to meet the overwhelming demand from educators.

Giving Tuesday is all day, but we’re offering two POWER HOURS to sweeten your opportunity to donate. Give $250 or more between 8-9am or 6-7pm and receive two drink vouchers and a $50 Tower gift card.

Here’s how your gift can support students’ access to educational performances:

$30 — Sponsors one student’s participation

$100 — Gives one classroom an educational tour of the Tower

$250 — Transports 400 students to the Tower for LessonPLAN

$500 — Provides 100 students with an in-school matinee

$1,000 — Brings one classroom to the Tower for a performance

$5,000 — Covers the cost of a performance and five classrooms’ attendance

Help us reach our one-day goal of $5,000 for LessonPLAN education programs! The Tower, an iconic center of culture and community, is a nonprofit organization that relies on donations to bring world-class performances to everyone of all ages.

RootedHomes

Hear from St. Charles Hospital System employee, Jake, who will be purchasing a home in Rooted at Poplar next month!

“This home means hope not only for me but for the community because so many of us who work at the hospital are struggling to pay rent. This provides us with an opportunity to not just live in the area, but thrive. We can build equity and know we have something to pass down to our family someday. I am so grateful and I hope so many others can have the same opportunity going forward.”

Help RootedHomes house our essential workers by making a donation on Giving Tuesday! All donations will be doubled thanks to the generosity of a local family.

Minimum $25 donation to receive incentive and entry into drawing. One free coffee drink of your choice at Backporch Coffee Roasters Bond Street location only (not to exceed $6 value) and be entered into a raffle for a $100 gift card.

BrightSide Animal Center

Your Support Can Change Lives!

BrightSide Animal Center is not just a shelter; it’s a place where countless four-legged friends get a second chance at a fulfilling and happy life.

The love, hope, and compassion within these walls are the heartbeat of our mission. Every day, we open our hearts to the ones who can’t speak for themselves, and we invite you to be part of this beautiful journey.

In the midst of the community’s growth, we’ve witnessed an increasing number of strays and owner surrenders. They come to us with stories of hardship, neglect, and uncertainty. The weight of their needs, from veterinary care to shelter, food, and love, can sometimes feel overwhelming. But in the eyes of every one of these animals, we see a story of resilience, and it’s a story that’s worth every effort and every dollar.

Your support, has the power to change lives. It can provide a warm bed, a full belly, and most importantly, it can grant a second chance at happiness.

At the core of our mission is the commitment to providing animals a second chance at a fulfilling life. BrightSide serves as their voice, advocating for those who cannot speak for themselves.

Please considering making a donation to BrightSide Animal Center this Giving Tuesday. Your donations can have a huge impact and give hope to the shelter animal’s right here in your community.

Your donation, at any level, helps save lives:

$20 can vaccinate a shelter pet.

$30 covers microchipping one animal.

$50 supports virus testing for one animal.

$250 covers a dog’s spay and neuter surgery.

$750 buys a month’s worth of kitty litter for the shelter.

$2,000 supports one month of dog and cat food for the shelter.

IN OUR BACKYARD

Today is Giving Tuesday! As we enter the season of giving, we are excited to highlight the powerful impact we can achieve collectively today!

On this Giving Tuesday, we are determined that there should be no more victims of human trafficking. It is essential to educate and raise awareness among our students, providing them with the necessary knowledge to safeguard themselves and their peers from grooming and exploitation.

Our Teens Against Trafficking (TAT) curriculum does just that, empowering students to stay safe and free from harm.

Did you know?

TAT’s work has been crucial this school year. Four students have already reported unsafe situations, which highlights the importance of TAT’s efforts to ensure the safety of all students.

We can’t predict who might be affected, but we know that TAT’s efforts could potentially prevent horrific situations from occurring. Your contribution could make all the difference in ensuring that no student is left unprotected.

It takes only $5 to give a child freedom for a lifetime. Please help us reach our $10,000 goal this Giving Tuesday to reach 2,000 more students!

Together, we say #NOT ONE MORE child to fall into human trafficking! Donate HERE.

Thank you for your valuable support!

