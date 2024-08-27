Tomco Electric Breaks Ground on New HQ

(Photo courtesy of Tomco Electric Inc.)

Tomco Electric breaks ground August 26 on their new 17,000-square-foot office/warehouse HQ facility, which also includes an auxiliary building. “We are very excited for our future,” states Colby Thompson, CEO of Tomco Electric. “Our new facility will enrich the lives of our employees and allow us to better serve our community.”

The project is being built by Empire Construction and Development and was designed by STEELE Associates Architects. Amenities include 480V EV chargers, fitness room, wash bay, prefabrication area and a second story breakroom with balcony.

Expected completion is Q2 2025.

tomcoelectric.com