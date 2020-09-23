Top Tips for Effective Fleet Management

URL: https://pixabay.com/photos/fleet-transport-vans-logistics-5153286/

Obtaining optimal performance from a fleet of hundreds of trucks or delivery vans is not easy. Route planning, time constraints, breakdowns, accidents, competition, weather issues, driver shortage, and maintenance costs are all obstacles, making fleet management a multi-faceted task with dozens of contingencies to plan for.

That said, you can reduce your workload by incorporating the right tools and techniques into your management strategy. Read on for tried-and-tested fleet management tips that may work for you.

1. Invest in fleet management software

Top trucking companies across the globe use fleet management software to consolidate operational fronts. Fleet management software provides the fleet manager with important information on vehicle performance and driver availability. This complex database is made up of a plethora of applications that facilitate the recording, processing, and reporting of vital attributes upon which decisions are based.

This software can help reduce downtime and improve productivity, all while saving you the hassle of multitasking at the office. A product such as Titan GPS Fleet Management Software is built with all company and fleet sizes in mind, so don’t worry about investing in a system that won’t give you value for your money.

2. Review, reward, and set goals for driver performance

Many fleet managers reward drivers who deliver on aspects such as fuel efficiency, promptness, and driving habits. While there is a good chance this may not work for you, you should ensure your drivers are held to some performance standard. Better driving habits can save you plenty of fuel and add up across the fleet to increase your bottom line.

Take the time to lay down actionable goals to inspire responsible and safe driving habits from your drivers.

3. Project and monitor expenditures

In the same way drivers need to be careful and know all the route options available to them, a fleet manager should estimate their expenditures in advance. They should be able to study past patterns to predict future maintenance costs and plan a cost-effective way out of business-disrupting events such as breakdowns.

By monitoring expenditures and potential saving opportunities, the fleet manager can get a view of the impact of their decisions on the fleet’s performance.

4. Reduce idling

This should go without saying, but many fleet managers focus so much on risk management and accident prevention that they forget there are other ways to cut back on operational costs. Being organized and pre-planning tasks and deliveries can massively reduce dead time and ensure the company gets the most out of its drivers.

