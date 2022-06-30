Total Real Estate Group to Celebrate the Grand Opening of their NW Crossing Office

(Photo | Courtesy of Total Real Estate Group)

Total Real Estate Group invites the business and real estate community to join them for the highly anticipated Grand Opening Celebration at their office on September 15. In the Heart of one of Bend’s most thriving residential and commercial neighborhoods, Total Real Estate Group is located in the highly regarded Clearwater Crossing building directly across from Summit High School.

With a nearly two-decades-long track record as a local leader in residential real estate sales, Total relocated to the Clearwater Crossing building in November of 2019 to be more central to the clients they serve and be at the forefront of the growing Northwest Crossing community. Mandy Davis, VP of Marketing for Total Real Estate Group, shared, “We’ve always been captivated by Northwest Crossing and were called to the idea of being central to the growth and change of the Westside, which is very core to the clients we serve. It’s exciting to have the opportunity to open our doors to the community to celebrate this great space with us! We will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony and are thrilled to have celebrated artist Mary Ambrose on-site to share her work during the event!”

Designed by Architect Darren Thomas and developed by BendTrend Homes, developers of the Trend Building, The Clearwater Crossing Building consists of three stories which include notable businesses such as The Collective NWX and Factor Bikes. The Total Real Estate office was designed by BLRB Architects with an Open-Plan Office in mind and several individual and collaborative workspaces.

Outfitted with contemporary furnishings from Hyphen, the space is truly reflective of the Modern, Sophisticated Style that is reflected throughout Northwest Crossing.

Total Real Estate Group will open the Grand Opening Celebration on September 15 at 4pm with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony hosted by the Bend Chamber and followed by live music from local artist Tara Snow and an art show with celebrated artist, Mary Ambrose. All are welcome. Hors d’oeuvre and spirits will be served.

For more information, check out the Eventbrite page at bit.ly/TREGOpenHouse.

total-property.com