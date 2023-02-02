Touchmark Adds The Alexander to its Family of Retirement Communities

Seniors living throughout Central Oregon now have a Touchmark retirement community on both the east and west sides of Bend. Effective February 1, The Alexander will be known as Touchmark at Pilot Butte, joining Touchmark’s existing Bend community that has been serving the area since 2003.

Touchmark at Pilot Butte offers 136 independent living residences on the east side of town with an indoor pool and a rooftop stargazing deck, among other amenities. Touchmark at Mount Bachelor Village on the west side of Bend will continue offering independent living along with its assisted living, memory care, home care and specialty services. Together, the two campuses will allow families throughout Bend to choose a community based on services and proximity to what they prefer — a natural setting perched along the Deschutes River or one that is more urban and closer to city amenities.

Several new benefits coming to residents at Touchmark at Pilot Butte include 24-hour front desk concierge coverage, which will provide increased hospitality and security. Emergency pull cords will be installed in resident homes to provide increased peace of mind. Wi-Fi coverage in common areas will also be expanded.

Furthermore, the sister communities will complement one another and provide residents and team members with more options than they offer individually. For example, being part of Touchmark will offer residents the option of receiving priority access to health care services.

Touchmark plans to retain current team members from The Alexander, and Teri Cilley will continue as executive director of Touchmark at Pilot Butte.

“I have always been proud of our community, and it is wonderful to see the similarities between these two communities and how we will work together to serve residents and team members,” says Cilley. “It also brings me great comfort that residents will have the opportunity to move to the other campus if they need health care support. I know they will benefit from receiving the high-quality care that Touchmark is known for— and without the stress of beginning the search for services when the need is imminent.”

A family-owned company, Touchmark has been serving individuals for more than 42 years. President Jay Leo says, “This is an exciting opportunity to bring two high-quality retirement communities together and expand the availability of active, engaging lifestyles for older adults.”

Touchmark and The Alexander are familiar to one another as companies with stellar reputations. “This mutual regard for one another instilled confidence in both parties that this transition benefits current and future residents,” says Leo.

About Touchmark

Based in Beaverton, Oregon, since 1980, Touchmark is an award-winning company that develops and operates full-service retirement communities providing Gold Standard hospitality in the U.S. and Canada. The company’s compelling values — Excellence, Teamwork, Hospitality, Integrity and Compassion (ETHIC) — drive all decisions. Besides its newest east Bend community, 14 communities are located in ten states and Alberta, Canada, including one in McKinney, Texas, that will open later this year.

Touchmark.com