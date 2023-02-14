Tourism-Community Balance Topic of OSU-Cascades Science Pub on February 21

((L) Todd_Montgomery joined OSU-Cascades as an executive-in-residence and instructor in 2013 and helped launch the hospitality management degree program in 2015. He is the Robin and Curt Baney Professor for Teaching Excellence in Hospitality Management. Montgomery’s professional experience focused on pricing and revenue management. He served as a corporate director for Starwood Hotels and as a senior consultant for PROS Pricing, both in the Asia Pacific market. (R) Kevney Dugan has been CEO of Visit Bend since 2016. He is a proponent for economic development that supports communities moving toward sustainability. Dugan joined Visit Bend in 2010 as director of sales and sports development | Photos courtesy of Oregon State University – Cascades)

Oregon State University – Cascades’ Science Pub on February 21 will explore challenges experienced by tourism destinations around the globe, including Bend, and how to balance attracting visitors while maintaining community livability.

The Tourism-Community Balance: Getting it Right in Bend and Beyond will be presented by Todd Montgomery, executive-in-residence and the Robin and Curt Baney Professor in Hospitality Management, and the director of the Sustainable Tourism Lab at OSU-Cascades. Montgomery will be joined by Kevney Dugan, CEO of Visit Bend.

The Science Pub will take place from 5:30-7:30pm at Worthy Brewing’s Eastside Brewery & Pub, 495 NE Bellevue Drive in Bend.

The Sustainable Tourism Lab works with communities worldwide to help them develop roadmaps for economic, community and environmental sustainability, taking into account the needs of visitors and area residents.

Montgomery will share recent research about community sentiment toward tourism in Pacific Northwest communities, including Bend, as well as in Alaska, Hawaii, and the Northern Mariana Islands. His findings help destination marketing organizations like Visit Bend and local community leaders determine how to invest in tourism in ways that benefit the economy and residents.

“Visit Bend is emerging as a national leader in sustainable tourism,” said Montgomery. “The Bend Sustainability Fund, which awards grants to organizations to support projects and experiences that support sustainability, is one example of an innovative solution Visit Bend is championing to balance tourism and community needs.”

Dugan will address why community sentiment data is valuable to Visit Bend and other tourism organizations. He’ll also outline efforts underway to create a sustainable tourism-community balance in Bend.

Science Pubs are made possible with support from Worthy Brewing.

Networking and food and beverage service begin at 5:30pm, and the presentation starts at 6:30pm. Science Pubs are free to community members, but reservations are required. Space is limited to 100 guests.

To register, visit osucascades.edu/sciencepubs. For accommodations for disabilities contact 541-322-3100 or events@osucascades.edu.

