Trillium Family Services to Host Special Event in Bend May 4 to Raise Money for Mental Health Programs & Services

Trillium Family Services will hold a fundraiser and celebration on May 4 at Stoller Wine Bar in Bend to raise money for its mental health programs and services offered at the company’s Bend campus. Trillium provides school-based outpatient services to Bend-La Pine Schools, as well as a day treatment center, Sagebrush, for youth living in Central Oregon. Trillium is one of the largest providers of mental health services for young people and their families in Oregon.

In 2023, Oregon ranked last in the country after all other states and the District of Columbia in overall mental health care services for youth; one in five youth in the state have experienced at least one major depressive episode. Trillium is working to change that, and last year supported more than 250 kids through its day treatment and outpatient services in Central Oregon.

The evening will include an online and silent auction, and guests will also hear inspiring stories of healing, resilience and transformation that celebrate the diverse mental health journeys of people supported by Trillium. Guests will be treated to beverages and wines from Stoller, expertly paired with delectable food and enticing desserts for a delightful wine and dine experience. Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased online.

“I’m so grateful for our incredible staff and providers who are serving Central Oregon and supporting youth and families with their mental health needs,” said Jamie Vandergon, CEO of Trillium Family Services. “The work of our teams in Bend, Corvallis, Portland and other parts of the state is integral to the health of our communities at a time when Oregon youth and families are facing unprecedented mental health challenges. May is Mental Health Awareness, and we’re proud to be kicking off our month-long series of events in Bend.”

Proceeds from the event will directly support children and families engaged in Trillium’s mental health programs and services. Trillium will also hold events to support its Corvallis and Portland campuses on May 18 and May 31, respectively. Presenting sponsors for the Brighter Futures Celebration series of events include Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon and Cambia Health Foundation.

Bend event details:

When: May 4, 5:30pm

May 4, 5:30pm Where: Stoller Wine Bar, 555 NW Arizona Ave., Ste. 30, Bend

Stoller Wine Bar, 555 NW Arizona Ave., Ste. 30, Bend Tickets: $75 per person and can be purchased online

$75 per person and can be purchased online Attire: Smart casual

Smart casual Parking: Street parking is available

About Trillium Family Services:

Trillium Family Services is one of the largest providers of mental health services for children, young people and their families in Oregon, and the only provider of a full continuum of trauma-informed mental health care for youth in the state, ranging from school-based services to secure 24/7 residential care and community services. Trillium’s mission is to build brighter futures by fostering healthy communities where every family has the opportunity to thrive. Trillium prioritizes prevention and health by connecting organizations and systems to create an environment that promotes non-violence, growth, emotional intelligence, social learning, open communication and social responsibility.

trilliumfamily.org